PepsiCo defeats trademark lawsuit over 'Mtn Dew Rise' energy drink

Companies

Law Firms PepsiCo Inc Follow

Aug 2 (Reuters) - PepsiCo (PEP.O) convinced a Manhattan federal court on Wednesday to dismiss a trademark lawsuit from canned-coffee maker Rise Brewing, which had accused Pepsi of adopting the "confusingly similar" name "Mtn Dew Rise" for its morning energy drink to capitalize on Rise's brand.

U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield said Rise could not prove to a reasonable jury that Pepsi's product was likely to confuse consumers. Rise had previously won a ruling from Schofield that blocked Pepsi from using the Mtn Dew Rise name, which a U.S. appeals court reversed last year.

Rise Brewing's attorney Paul Tanck did not comment on the judge's finding but said the company has remained focused on creating "incredible organic coffee and growing their business."

Representatives for Pepsi did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the decision on Wednesday.

Pepsi, which also makes Mountain Dew soda, in 2021 launched Mtn Dew Rise, a fruit-flavored energy drink targeted to morning drinkers. Stamford, Connecticut-based Rise sued Pepsi for trademark infringement later that year.

The lawsuit said that Pepsi also distributes Starbucks ready-to-drink coffee drinks and knew that Mtn Dew Rise could "destroy a leading competitor" in that market.

Schofield granted Rise's request to preliminarily block Pepsi's use of the Mtn Dew Rise name in 2021 and said there was credible evidence that it posed an "existential threat" to Rise's business.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned Schofield's ruling and sent the case back to Manhattan last year. It said Rise's "Rise" trademark was not strong enough and its drinks were not similar enough to Pepsi's to justify the ban.

Schofield granted Pepsi's request to end the case before trial on Wednesday. Citing the 2nd Circuit's decision, Schofield said that Rise's trademark was weak because of the "strong logical associations between 'Rise' and coffee," and that the differences in the drinks' branding were "far more notable than the similarities."

The case is Rise Brewing v. PepsiCo Inc, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:21-cv-06324.

For Rise: Paul Tanck of Alston & Bird

For Pepsi: Dale Cendali of Kirkland & Ellis

Read more:

Pepsi wins appeal in trademark fight over 'Mtn Dew Rise' name

PepsiCo blocked from using 'Rise' name in dispute with coffee co

PepsiCo sued by Rise coffee maker over morning energy drink

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.









