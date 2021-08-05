Perception of gang affiliation can support asylum claims - 9th Circ

A crew member explains asylum procedures to migrants on the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 as the ship waits to be assigned a port of safety to disembark the 257 rescued migrants on board, off the coast of the island of Sicily, Italy, August 5, 2021. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

(Reuters) - The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday said people who are erroneously perceived to be gang members can be part of a "particular social group" making them eligible to stave off deportation, and the Board of Immigration Appeals was wrong to rule otherwise in a 2008 case.

Joining the 7th and 10th Circuits, a three-judge 9th Circuit panel said the considerations barring asylum applicants from proving eligibility based on actual gang membership do not apply equally to people who claim they were persecuted because of their perceived gang affiliation, such as El Salvadoran citizen Jonny Vasquez-Rodriguez.

The court revived Vasquez's bid for withholding of removal or relief under the Convention Against Torture (CAT). Vasquez had not claimed before the BIA that his perceived gang membership made him eligible for relief, but the 9th Circuit said that did not matter because the argument would have been futile in light of the board's 2008 decision in Matter of E-A-G-.

The BIA in that case extended a categorical bar on asylum eligibility based on gang membership to perceived gang members.

Vasquez's lawyer, Nienke Schouten of Pinole, California, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to Thursday's decision, Vasquez pleaded guilty in 2018 to misdemeanor domestic battery in California and an earlier deportation order was reinstated.

Vasquez applied for withholding of removal or relief under the CAT, claiming he faced persecution in El Salvador because of his involvement in his uncle's campaign for mayor of his hometown and because he had tattoos that officials wrongly believed signified his membership in a gang.

An immigration judge denied his applications, saying he had not identified a protected ground that could form the basis of the relief he sought, and the BIA agreed in 2019.

Vasquez appealed, arguing that his perceived gang membership was a protected ground and that the 2008 board ruling to the contrary was wrong.

The government countered that because Vasquez had not raised that precise claim before the immigration judge and the BIA, he could not bring it to the 9th Circuit.

The court on Thursday disagreed, saying the case fell into an exception from the typical requirement that individuals exhaust their claims before the BIA. Vasquez's argument would have been foreclosed by the Matter of E-A-G- ruling, and it was extremely unlikely that he would have convinced the board to overrule it, the court said.

The panel went on to find that Matter of E-A-G- was wrongly decided because it merely grafted the reasoning from earlier cases involving gang members to people who are erroneously perceived as being affiliated with gangs.

It makes sense that the U.S. would not offer refugee protection to "violent street gangs who assault people and who traffic in drugs and commit theft,” Circuit Judge Eric Miller wrote, but those same considerations do not apply to people who are not gang members.

The court remanded the case to the BIA to reconsider Vasquez's application.

The panel included Circuit Judge Danielle Forrest and U.S. District Judge Douglas Rayes of the District of Arizona, who sat by designation.

The case is Vasquez-Rodriguez v. Garland, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-71445.

For Vasquez: Nienke Schouten

For the government: Nehal Kamani of the U.S. Department of Justice