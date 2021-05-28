Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Perkins Coie lures privacy partner as demand for practice grows

(Reuters) - Perkins Coie has hired Adrienne Ehrhardt as a technology transactions and privacy partner, the firm said Monday, the latest law firm to bulk its privacy team amid heightened client demand for that practice.

Ehrhardt, who is based in Madison, Wisconsin, joins Perkins Coie from Michael Best & Friedrich. She had been chair of that firm's privacy and cybersecurity practice and co-chair of its digital technology industry group co-chair.

