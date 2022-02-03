Perrigo, California cut deal to lower lead in store-brand baby formulas

Birds are seen on the logo of generic drugmaker Perrigo Co outside their new factory in the city of Yeruham, in southern Israel March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

(Reuters) - Perrigo Company and two subsidiaries have agreed to limit the amount of lead in the baby and toddler formula in order to settle a four-year-old lawsuit brought under Proposition 65, California’s right-to-know chemicals warning law, state Attorney General Rob Bonta said Wednesday.

Perrigo, represented by Dennis Raglin of Steptoe & Johnson, said in a statement that the “extremely low levels” of naturally-occurring lead in its powdered formulas, which are sold as store-brand products, never exceeded Proposition 65’s thresholds and that it has already changed its sourcing and testing processes to reduce them further.

“Manufacturing of the reformulated products began in March 2019 and applied to all products, whether sold in California or nationwide,” the company’s statement said.

California and 10 counties filed the state-court suit in July 2018 based on earlier complaints by the nonprofit Community Science Institute, which alleged it had tested Perrigo’s products and found lead that would exceed 0.5 parts per billion (ppb) – the “daily dose” threshold for adding a warning label to under Proposition 65. Each violation of the law is punishable by a $2,500 fine.

Under Wednesday’s consent judgment, Perrigo agreed to a “target” level of 4 ppb and said it would not manufacture, sell, or distribute its powdered products in California that exceed 5 to 7 ppb. (The powders are designed to be diluted by water at a 1:10 ratio, resulting in a lower concentration.) It has also agreed to internal quality controls and independent auditing, as well as a total of $360,000 in civil penalties, costs and fees.

Bonta’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. In his announcement, he said the settlement set “the lowest enforceable lead levels in the country for infant and toddler formula,” and that they were “ten times below current federal guidance” for comparable products.

He expressed hope that other manufacturers “will take this settlement as evidence that it is possible to reduce the levels of lead in their products.” If they do not, and the levels exceed Proposition 65’s threshold, “my office won't stand idly by,” he said.

The case is People of the State of California v. Mead Johnson Nutrition Co. et al., California Superior Court for the County of Alameda, No. RG18912553.

For California: Attorney General Rob Bonta and Deputy Attorney General Megan Hey

For settling defendants Perrigo Co, PBM Products, and Perrigo Nutritionals: Dennis Raglin of Steptoe & Johnson

