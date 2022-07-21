Perrigo loses bid to revive antitrust case against AbbVie over AndroGel

Birds are seen on the logo of generic drugmaker Perrigo Co. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Summary

Summary Related documents Court finds 2011 settlement bars antitrust lawsuit

FTC previously prevailed in similar antitrust claim

(Reuters) - Perrigo Co has lost a bid to revive a lawsuit accusing AbbVie Inc of filing a "sham" patent lawsuit to block it from launching a generic version of AbbVie's testosterone replacement treatment AndroGel, a federal appeals court has ruled.

A unanimous panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that Michigan-based Perrigo had given up its right to bring the claim when it settled the underlying patent lawsuit with AbbVie in 2011.

Lawyers for the companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Abbott Laboratories, before it spun off AbbVie in 2013, sued Perrigo in 2011 to block the launch of its proposed generic AndroGel, claiming it would infringe an Abbott patent. The two companies soon settled, with Abbott granting Perrigo a license to start selling its product in 2012.

The deal prompted a lawsuit from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which accused Abbott of using "sham" litigation to maintain its monopoly. The FTC's lawsuit also targeted a settlement Abbott reached in a similar lawsuit against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The FTC in 2018 won a $448 million judgment against AbbVie and its marketing partner Besins Healthcare Inc, though the 3rd Circuit in 2020 threw out the award, finding the law only allowed the FTC to get injunctive relief.

Perrigo filed its own Sherman Act claim against AbbVie in 2020 in New Jersey federal court. AbbVie moved for judgment, arguing that the 2011 settlement had released any claim arising before the settlement officially became effective in March 2012.

Perrigo countered that it had not suffered an immediate injury when Abbott sued, because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had not yet approved its generic and its damages were speculative. It said when it actually suffered its injury was a question of fact.

U.S. District Judge Brian Martinotti rejected that argument, writing that a claim of sham litigation generally arises at the time the alleged sham litigation is filed.

While courts have recognized an exception if the damages at the time are speculative, he said, that applied only if it was uncertain whether there were damages at all, not merely how large they might be.

It was clear that Perrigo was harmed in 2011, he said, because Abbott's lawsuit triggered an automatic delay of the FDA's approval process under the federal Hatch-Waxman Act.

Circuit Judge Patty Shwartz, joined by Circuit Judges Cheryl Ann Krause and Jane Roth, on Thursday agreed with that reasoning.

The case is Perrigo Co et al v. AbbVie Inc et al, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-3026.

For Perrigo: Bob Feltoon of Conrad O'Brien

For AbbVie: Erin Murphy of Clement & Murphy

Read more:

U.S. court voids $448 million award against AbbVie, but revives FTC claim over AndroGel

AbbVie, AndroGel partner owe $448 million in antitrust case: U.S. judge

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.