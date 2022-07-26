Pet owners sue veterinary products maker, claiming inflated prices

Cardi B, an American Fox Hound, is displayed during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Press Preview at Hudson Yards in New York City, U.S., June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Summary Antitrust complaint in California federal court alleges anticompetitive contracts boost prices for consumers

Lawsuit filed by pet owners from states including New York, California, Florida and Illinois

(Reuters) - Pet owners claim veterinary products maker IDEXX Laboratories thwarted competition for diagnostic testing and caused consumers to pay artificially high prices for animal health services, in an antitrust lawsuit filed on Monday in California federal court.

The proposed class action brought in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California alleges that Maine-based IDEXX has abused its market power since 2018 through exclusive and long-term contracts with veterinary practices across the country.

The complaint seeks an injunction and unspecified damages of more than $5 million. IDEXX's division that sells pet products reported revenue of $2.88 billion last year, the lawsuit said. IDEXX, traded on the Nasdaq, employs more than 10,300 workers in 33 countries, according to its data.

"Because IDEXX has prevented actual or potential rivals from gaining a foothold in the relevant market and submarkets, it has eliminated or impaired the price discipline that would come from free and fair competition," the complaint alleges.

A representative from IDEXX on Tuesday declined to comment. A lawyer had not yet appeared for IDEXX in the case.

The plaintiffs' lawyers at Berger Montague and Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, did not immediately return a similar message.

The lawsuit, which said it represents the interests of thousands of would-be class members, was filed by pet owners from 14 states including New York, California, Florida, Massachusetts and Illinois.

The 92-page complaint focuses on "inhouse point-of-care" diagnostic testing devices that the class attorneys said are used "to treat family pets and other companion animal patients when fast test results are needed." Plaintiffs' attorneys said such tests included those for heartworms.

IDEXX settled U.S. Federal Trade Commission antitrust claims in 2013. The company, which did not admit liability, agreed to stop certain exclusive arrangements with three national distributors of "point-of-care" testing products.

The FTC described IDEXX then as the "largest U.S. supplier of diagnostic testing products used by small animal veterinarians."

A lawyer at Vinson & Elkins who represented the company in the FTC antitrust investigation did not immediately return a message on Tuesday seeking comment.

The pet owners in the new complaint said IDEXX implemented restrictive contracts with veterinary practices after the FTC probe.

The complaint alleged six-year contracts with veterinarian practices include steep purchase requirements and equally steep 'disloyalty' penalty provisions."

The case is Cam Yuen et al v. IDEXX Laboratories Inc, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 3:22-cv-04297.

For plaintiffs: Joshua Davis of Berger Montague; Brent Johnson of Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll; and Jennie Anderson of Andrus Anderson

For defendant: No appearance yet

