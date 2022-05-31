Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine lawsuit is based on bogus patent

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Alnylam knows patent doesn't cover vaccine, Pfizer said

Pfizer said misuse makes patent unenforceable

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE shot back Friday at a patent lawsuit brought by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc over their COVID-19 vaccine, arguing Alnylam is misusing its patent to seek an "improper economic benefit."

Pfizer and BioNTech told a Delaware federal court that Alnylam filed the lawsuit despite knowing that their vaccine did not infringe its patent on lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology for transporting genetic material.

They argued the patent was invalid and unenforceable.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A Pfizer spokesperson referred to the filing when asked for comment. BioNTech, Alnylam and their attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Alnylam separately sued Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc in Delaware over their vaccines in March, seeking royalties for the LNP technology the shots use to deliver genetic material known as mRNA.

Pfizer has said that it expected $32 billion in revenue from its vaccine this year, while Moderna forecast $21 billion in sales of its vaccine.

Moderna has separately told the court that it is immune from the lawsuit because it supplied the shots as part of the U.S. government's national vaccination effort.

In Pfizer's response Friday, it said Alnylam's technology did not contribute to its vaccine. The New York-based pharmaceutical company and its German partner BioNTech also countered that Alynlam knows the vaccine is "outside the scope of what Alynlam actually invented."

Pfizer and BioNTech said Alnylam was trying to expand the scope of its patent improperly.

BioNTech was not named as a defendant in Alnylam's March lawsuit.

The case is Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc v. Pfizer Inc, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:22-cv-00336.

For Alnylam: William Gaede, Sarah Chapin Columbia and Ian Brooks of McDermott Will & Emery

For Pfizer: Thomas Meloro and Sara Horton of Willkie Farr & Gallagher

For BioNTech: George Pappas and Jennifer Robbins of Covington & Burling

Read more:

Alnylam files patent infringement lawsuits against Pfizer, Moderna

Moderna again points at U.S. gov't in COVID-19 vaccine patent lawsuit

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.