Pharma companies contest D.C. Circuit's revival of terror claims

(Reuters) - A group of major U.S. and European medical device and pharmaceutical companies on Thursday asked a U.S. appeals court to scrap its decision reviving a lawsuit that seeks to hold them liable for allegedly helping to fund acts of terrorism in Iraq against American service members.

In court filings, lawyers for companies including AstraZeneca UK Limited, Pfizer Inc, GE Healthcare USA Holding, Johnson & Johnson and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc told the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit that a panel decision in January was "sweeping" and went beyond the scope of the law.

That three-judge ruling revived a lawsuit filed by American service members and their families alleging the pharmaceutical and medical supply companies made corrupt payments to Jaysh al-Mahdi, sponsored by the U.S.-designated foreign terrorist organization Hezbollah, in order to secure lucrative contracts with Iraq's health ministry. The complaint alleged Jaysh al-Mahdi controlled the ministry.

The companies want the full 11-judge D.C. Circuit to review a panel decision that they said threatened to more broadly expose companies and organizations to liability for work in certain parts of the world. The case tests the breadth of the federal Anti-Terrorism Act.

Amid a pandemic "medical companies should not fear that distributing vaccines or supplies in the developing world will transform them into terrorists in the D.C. Circuit," a lawyer for Pfizer, Lisa Blatt of Williams & Connolly, told the court.

Blatt on Friday did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The companies said in a joint statement on Friday that they "are not responsible in any way for the tragic events that were caused and carried out by Iraqi militia groups."

Joshua Branson of Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick, representing the plaintiffs, declined to comment.

Branson, arguing in the D.C. Circuit in September 2021, disputed the contention that a ruling against the pharmaceutical and supply companies would open a window to terror-related claims.

He also argued that the federal Anti-Terrorism Act is "broad" because "Congress really doesn't like it when companies fund terrorists."

The case is Joshua Atchley, et al v. AstraZeneca UK LTD, et al, U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, No. 20-7077.

