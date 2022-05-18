Pharma group wins order striking down patient assistance rule

Summary Rule aimed to stop insurers from capturing manufacturers' assistance for patients

Judge finds HHS went beyond authority under Medicaid law

(Reuters) - The biggest U.S. drug industry group has won a court order striking down a federal rule meant to ensure that financial assistance offered by drugmakers to patients is not captured by insurers.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols in Washington, D.C. sided with the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) on Tuesday in finding that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services overstepped its authority when it passed the rule in 2020.

PhRMA President Stephen Ubl in a statement called the decision "a win for patients" and said insurance companies, not drugmakers, were to blame for siphoning away patient assistance funds.

"We will continue to work with policymakers on solutions that make medicines more affordable and lower what Americans pay out of pocket," he said.

HHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The dispute centers on programs in which drug companies help patients cover their share of the prescription drug costs that they otherwise could not afford.

In recent years, some insurers have established so-called accumulator adjustment programs, in which they do not count assistance toward patients' deductibles and out-of-pocket maximums. Such programs effectively capture some of the assistance for insurers instead of patients.

In response, HHS's Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in December 2020 adopted a rule that would require drugmakers to pay higher rebates to state Medicaid programs unless they ensure that patients are able to keep all financial assistance for themselves.

Drugmakers already have to pay rebates to Medicaid programs in order to reduce costs, based on the "best price" available for a drug on the commercial market. The rule, which was set to take effect in January 2023, would have required drugmakers to factor the effect of accumulator adjustment programs into their best price calculations.

PhRMA sued HHS last May. In January, it asked Nichols to rule in its favor, arguing that the Medicaid statute defines the "best price" as a price offered by drugmakers to health insurers, and does not allow any accounting for insurers capturing patient assistance.

On Tuesday, the judge agreed that the rule "stretches the statutory text too thin." He also said it raised "feasibility concerns," since drugmakers do not negotiate with insurers over accumulator adjustment programs and do not necessarily even have complete knowledge about them.

The case is Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America v. Becerra, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia, No. 1:21-cv-01395.

For PhRMA: Jeffrey Handwerker of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer

For the government: Vinita Andrapalliyal of the U.S. Department of Justice

