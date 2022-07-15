Pharma software company Veeva beats back Medidata trade secrets lawsuit

Federal court at 500 Pearl Street is seen in Manhattan, U.S., June 20, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Summary

Summary Law firms Medidata accused Veeva of stealing secrets to make competing software

Had asked for as much as $450 million in damages

(Reuters) - Veeva Systems Inc on Friday persuaded a judge to throw out a lawsuit by pharmaceutical software rival Medidata Solutions Inc alleging it stole trade secrets worth hundreds of millions of dollars, representatives for the companies said.

Medidata sued Veeva in Manhattan federal court in 2017 for allegedly obtaining secrets about its products, customers and business strategy by poaching several of its employees. The lawsuit said Pleasanton, California-based Veeva used the information to develop competing software for managing clinical drug trials.

Medidata had asked for as much as $450 million in damages during a trial that began Monday, according to Veeva's law firm Keker, Van Nest & Peters. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff granted Veeva's request to end the trial before the case could reach a jury.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A Medidata spokesperson said the company was "disappointed not to have a jury decide the case" and is considering an appeal.

Veeva's lead attorney Khari Tillery said in a statement that the company was "grateful to the Court for recognizing that no one at Veeva stole anything, and that no Medidata trade secrets were ever used to create Veeva's incredibly successful cloud software."

Further details on the ruling were not immediately available.

New York-based Medidata is a subsidiary of French software company Dassault Systèmes SE.

Veeva has separately sued Medidata and others in California state court for placing allegedly unfair competition restrictions on their employees. That case is still ongoing.

The case is Medidata Solutions Inc v. Veeva Systems Inc, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:17-cv-00589.

For Medidata: Claudia Ray and Jason Wilcox of Kirkland & Ellis

For Veeva: Khari Tillery of Keker, Van Nest & Peters

Read more:

Judge won't toss software firm's poaching, trade secrets claims

Calif. software firm says out-of-state rivals' non-competes illegal

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.