Philadelphia can't enforce flavored tobacco sales ban, federal court rules

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Wednesday barred Philadelphia from enforcing a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products, a measure aimed at cracking down on sales of cigars marketed to taste like candy.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the Cigar Association of America and a group of cigar manufacturers, importers, and distributors in concluding that the 2019 ordinance was preempted by state law.

Sarah Peterson, a spokesperson for Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney's administration, said the city was reviewing the decision.

John Summers, a lawyer for the cigar plaintiffs at Hangley Aronchick Segal Pudlin & Schiller, did not respond to a request for comment.

The ordinance was adopted before the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in April proposed a ban on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars, a long-awaited win for anti-smoking groups that could erase a huge share of sales for the Big Tobacco.

The Philadelphia ordinance banned sales of tobacco products with a characterizing flavor other than tobacco, including flavored cigarettes and chewing tobacco.

It included a narrow exception for tobacco product distribution businesses, defined as institutions closed to minors that derive most of their sales from tobacco products.

After Cigar Association of America and three companies sued, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction barring the measure's enforcement, prompting the city to appeal.

The city argued that Pennsylvania laws prohibiting the sales of tobacco products to minors and preempting any conflicting local ordinances did not bar it from restricting the places where adults could legally buy flavored cigars.

But U.S. Circuit Judge David Porter, writing for the three-judge panel, noted that the ordinance itself expressed concern about youth access to tobacco products, and that the city had adopted it as part of an overall effort to fight that problem.

"Philadelphia found a state measure inadequate to deal with a problem and sought to impose its own additional requirements," Porter wrote. "The plain text of the preemption provision forbids it from doing so."

The case is Cigar Association of America et al v. City of Philadelphia et al, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-3519.

For Philadelphia: Kelly Diffily of the Philadelphia Law Department.

For plaintiffs: John Summer of Hangley Aronchick Segal Pudlin & Schiller.

