Philip Morris asks U.S. appeals court to overturn import ban on IQOS tobacco devices

(Reuters) - Judges on a U.S. appeals court panel grilled lawyers for Philip Morris International Inc on Monday about the company's bid to overturn a decision that banned imports of its IQOS "heat-not-burn" tobacco devices based on patent claims from rival R.J. Reynolds.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit expressed some skepticism of Philip Morris' argument that the U.S. International Trade Commission should have consulted more with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration before handing down the ban.

The case is part of a global patent dispute between R.J. Reynolds' parent company British American Tobacco Plc and tobacco giant Altria Group Inc, which Philip Morris International spun off from in 2008.

Altria won $95 million last month from a North Carolina jury on claims that R.J. Reynolds' Vuse e-cigarettes infringed its patents. Philip Morris won more than $10 million from a Virginia jury in June in a separate patent case over RJR's Vuse line.

R.J. Reynolds sued Philip Morris at the ITC in 2020. Its related patent case against Philip Morris in Virginia is on hold.

The FDA had deemed IQOS beneficial to public health because it releases fewer toxins than traditional cigarettes. Philip Morris' attorney Gregory Garre of Latham & Watkins argued that the ITC's public request for comment on its order did not amount to "consulting" with the FDA as required by federal law.

"That's not consultation, that's a one-way communication," Garre said.

U.S. Circuit Judge Kara Stoll said the commission had considered 32 documents from the FDA in making its decision.

"Are you saying that they should call the FDA behind closed doors and say 'tell us what to do?'" Stoll said.

Circuit Judge Jimmie Reyna said that publication in the Federal Register has traditionally been enough to put an agency on notice that "if you want to be heard, in this particular case, come forth."

Circuit Judge Sharon Prost took issue with the ITC's interpretation of its precedent in upholding one of the two R.J. Reynolds patents in the case and said the court may have to remand on that issue.

Prost said the ITC incorrectly decided that Philip Morris could not use expert testimony to fill a gap in its argument that one of the patents would have been obvious. However, Garre acknowledged that both patents would have to be invalidated to overturn the import ban.

ITC attorney Lynde Herzbach represented the commission at the oral argument, while Greg Castanias of Jones Day represented R.J. Reynolds.

The case is Philip Morris Products SA v. ITC, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 22-1227.

For PMI: Gregory Garre of Latham & Watkins

For the ITC: Lynde Herzbach of the ITC

For RJR: Greg Castanias of Jones Day

