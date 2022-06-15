Philip Morris wins $10 million from R.J. Reynolds in e-cigarette patent case

A detail view of the retail packaging for the new VUSE digital vapor cigarette is seen during a news conference at Reynolds American in Tobaccoville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane

BAT blocked imports of Philip Morris tobacco device in separate case

(Reuters) - A jury in Alexandria, Virginia awarded Philip Morris International Inc $10.7 million on Wednesday after finding rival R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co's Vuse e-cigarettes violate its patent rights.

The federal court jury said RJR's Vuse Solo and Alto devices infringe two Philip Morris patents covering parts of a vaping device for heating substances and preventing leaks. The case is part of multi-front patent dispute between Philip Morris and RJR parent company British American Tobacco Plc.

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based RJR and its attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Philip Morris spokesperson said the company was "grateful" for the verdict, which "rejects an attempt by BAT to free-ride on our hard work and investment."

RJR's Vuse line is one of the two top-selling e-cigarette brands in the United States, along with Juul. The Tuesday verdict concerned counterclaims in RJR's ongoing patent lawsuit over Philip Morris' IQOS heated-tobacco device, which is on hold.

Philip Morris has touted IQOS as a healthier alternative to traditional cigarettes and says heating tobacco releases fewer harmful chemicals than burning tobacco. RJR won an order blocking IQOS imports at the U.S. International Trade Commission last November.

Philip Morris International spun off from Richmond, Virginia-based tobacco giant Altria Group Inc in 2008. Altria distributes IQOS in the United States, and Altria and its separate Philip Morris USA subsidiary are also defending against RJR's Virginia lawsuit.

Altria has separately sued RJR for patent infringement in North Carolina over the Vuse line, in another case that is still pending.

Philip Morris succeeded earlier this year in invalidating parts of some patents RJR accused it of infringing at a U.S. Patent Office tribunal.

British American Tobacco has also sued Philip Morris over IQOS in the United Kingdom, Germany and elsewhere in Europe. A Philip Morris filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this year said IQOS patent lawsuits and challenges outside of the United States have "repeatedly and universally failed."

The case is RAI Strategic Holdings Inc v. Altria Client Services LLC, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, No. 1:20-cv-00393.

For PMI: Maximilian Grant and Clement Naples of Latham & Watkins; and Elizabeth Weiswasser of Weil, Gotshal & Manges

For RJR: David Maiorana of Jones Day

