Pipeline co agrees to pay $50 mln to settle California oil spill class action

(Reuters) - The owner of a pipeline that burst and released 25,000 gallons of crude oil into the Pacific Ocean near Southern California has agreed to pay $50 million to property owners, tourism shops and thousands of fishermen harmed by the spill.

The proposed settlement between those victims and Amplify Energy, a Texas company that owns the pipeline that ruptured in 2021 near Huntington Beach, was filed Monday night in Santa Ana federal court. The settlement included $34 million for commercial fishermen impacted by the spill, $9 million for coastal property owners and another $7 million for waterfront tourism operators whose businesses were impacted when the surfing, swimming and leisure cruise customers steered clear of the area. Amplify denies liability.

The spill occurred after ship anchors cracked the cement casing of the pipeline, which connected an offshore drilling platform to the shore. Amplify and two subsidiaries each agreed to plead guilty to one count of negligently discharging oil and paid $13 million in penalties.

The new settlement also includes concessions that the company will increase staffing at its facilities, bolster its leak detection system and maintain an ongoing contract with an oil spill response organization.

“What we really want to emphasize is the fact it includes a number of best practices that have to be adopted by Amplify to see that this doesn’t happen again,” said Wylie Aitken, an attorney representing the class with Aitken Aitken and Cohn.

A spokesperson for Amplify referred to an August statement announcing a settlement had been reached indicating the company is pleased with the result. The August announcement didn’t include terms of the settlement.

The pipeline rupture fed growing concerns about aging pipeline and oil extraction infrastructure off the California coast. Most of the oil well platforms in the area are decades old, and environmental activists say the Huntington Beach spill highlights the dangers they pose to the environment, health and beachfront economies.

A judge will consider approval of the settlement in November.

The case is Peter Moses Gutierrez et al. v. Amplify Energy Corp. et al., United States District Court for the Central District of California, lead case No. 8:21-cv-01628.

For the class: Wylie Aitken, Darren Aitken and Megan Demshki of Aitken Aitken and Cohn, Stephen Larson of Larson LLP, Blake Yagman of Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Jason Ibey of Kazerouni Law Group.

For Amplify: Christopher Keegan, Anna Rotman and Daniel Donovan of Kirkland and Ellis.

