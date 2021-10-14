Pipeline companies agree to $8.7 mln deal to settle spill claims

REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Summary

Summary Law firms Proposed settlement would resolve allegations against Buckeye, West Shore over 2010 Illinois oil spill

Deal includes $1.5 million fine, $7.2 million in damages The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Buckeye Pipe Line Co and West Shore Pipeline Co have agreed to pay nearly $9 million to settle allegations they violated the Oil Pollution Act and the Clean Water Act in connection with a 2010 oil spill near the city.

The companies and state and federal officials on Wednesday agreed to a proposed consent decree in Chicago federal court to resolve claims arising from the December 2010 spill of more than 1,800 barrels of oil into wetlands near Lockport, a suburb of Chicago. The companies were accused of allowing injury to the Hine's emerald dragonfly, an endangered species, among other claims.

Houston-based Buckeye and Lemont, Illinois-based West Shore do not admit to the allegations. The agreement is subject to final court approval.

Line 257, a 3.5-mile crude-oil pipeline owned by West Shore and operated by Buckeye, leaked oil from an underground breach as it was being pumped from a terminal to a refinery, according to a complaint the Justice Department and the Illinois attorney general filed along with the consent decree.

The spill resulted in the loss of more than 100 acres of wetland, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said in a statement.

Buckeye, which is represented by Gary Rovner of Foley & Lardner, did not immediately provide a comment. West Shore did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Larry Starfield, an acting assistant administrator with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), said the settlement "marks the culmination of a 10-year project to clean up the spill and prepare the site for restoration activities."

The EPA coordinated the site's initial cleanup activities and has been monitoring it ever since. Initial cleanup efforts included the companies placing containment booms and hay bales to trap the oil, according to the consent decree.

The settlement agreement includes a $1.5 million fine and $7.2 million in damages, including for injuries to the imperiled dragonfly, the wetlands and other natural resources.

The funds will be used to fund the wetlands' restoration, the EPA said in a statement.

The case is United States et al v. Buckeye Pipe Line Company, L.P. et al, United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, No. 1:21-cv-05424.

For United States et al: Michael Zoeller with the U.S. Department of Justice; Gerald Karr with the Illinois Attorney General's Office

For Buckeye Pipe Line Company, L.P.: Evan Hofmann with Buckeye Pipe Line Company; and Gary S. Rovner of Foley & Lardner

For West Shore Pipeline Company: N/A