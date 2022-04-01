Plaintiffs' firm can proceed with narrowed case against rebuffed would-be client

Law firms

(Reuters) - Since 2017, the Weiser Law Firm claims, it has been targeted in what it calls “a deluge of abuse” by a California man who once sought to retain the shareholder firm but later told courts across the country that Weiser was unethical and corrupt.

The alleged abuse, at least according to Weiser Law, was wide-ranging. The firm’s 61-page amended complaint against Michael Hartleib describes Hartleib’s stream of emails to lawyers and judicial officers about the Weiser firm’s purported misconduct in a derivative suit against Sprint Corp in Kansas; his filing of accusatory amicus briefs in the firm’s other securities and shareholder derivative cases; and Hartleib emails exhorting a Pennsylvania law enforcement officer to investigate Weiser.

U.S. District Judge Karen Marston of Philadelphia said in a 2020 opinion that the Weiser firm had alleged “an all-out vendetta,” in which Hartleib “embarked on a campaign to publicly disparage and attack [Weiser] to judges, other members of the legal community and current and prospective clients.”

But the firm’s case against Hartleib will be considerably narrower than its allegations, after a ruling on Thursday from Marston.

Marston held that Weiser Law can proceed with defamation, false light and commercial disparagement claims based on only two of Hartleib’s statements. She dismissed the firm’s claims arising from 15 other statements as either untimely or inactionable under the judicial privilege for statements made in the course of litigation.

The judge did allow Weiser name partner Robert Weiser to move ahead with claims for intentional infliction of emotional distress based on all of the allegedly defamatory statements.

Marston previously granted Hartleib’s jurisdictional motion to dismiss the firm’s claims that he interfered with its prospective contracts with other firms in the shareholder bar. The Weiser firm, well known in that bar, frequently refers clients to larger plaintiffs' firms.

Hartleib said in a phone interview that he did nothing wrong. “There was no vendetta,” he said. “The only thing I’ve ever done is inform other courts what took place in Kansas. The truth is the truth.”

Hartleib told me his goal has been to highlight systemic problems in derivative litigation. As a shareholder, he told me, he believes Congress should pass legislation to assure that derivative cases don't end up as a vehicle for fees for plaintiffs' firms, achieving nothing for corporations and shareholders.

“There’s not enough oversight,” Hartleib said. “These cases are just a way for unscrupulous firms to run up bills for illusory work.” Hartleib counsel Tyson Mott of Goldberg, Miller & Rubin declined to comment on specific allegations from the Weiser complaint.

Weiser Law counsel Philip Rosenzweig of Silverang, Rosenzweig & Haltzman, declined to comment in response to my email to him and Robert Weiser.

Marston’s two dismissal rulings, from Thursday and from 2020, lay out the relationship that developed between Hartleib and the Weiser firm after it decided not to represent Hartleib in a shareholder derivative suit against Sprint. (The firm claimed it had ethical concerns about a fee-sharing agreement allegedly proposed by Hartleib.)

The law firm ended up representing another client in the Sprint case, which settled in 2016. Hartleib vehemently objected to a $4.25 million fee request from shareholder lawyers, including Weiser Law. The Kansas judge, after examining the firms' billing records, awarded the Weiser firm and the other firms only $450,000. Citing Hartleib’s objection, the judge said the bills were “grossly excessive in comparison to the results obtained,” and deserved “strong criticism.”

During a 2017 appeal of the fee award, the Weiser firm learned that a longtime contract lawyer who had billed more than $1 million in the Sprint case had misrepresented his background, which included disbarment. The firm disclosed the information to the Kansas courts.

Hartleib spread word of the matter to other lawyers and to Weiser Law’s client in the Sprint case, allegedly telling the client in a phone call that the Weiser firm was a “criminal enterprise.” As Hartleib continued emailing Weiser Law's client and others in the case, the client obtained an order of protection from the Kansas Court of Appeals. Hartleib allegedly told Robert Weiser in an email that the order had only “galvanized my convictions and strengthened my resolve.”

Over the next two years, Hartleib submitted emails and amicus briefs in other Weiser Law cases, including shareholder litigation against Big Lots Inc, CenturyLink and Equifax Inc. (The Equifax brief, for instance, described the judge's fee ruling in the Sprint case and referred to the Weiser firm as a “criminal enterprise.”)

Hartleib emailed the Kansas trial judge from the Sprint case to ask him to intervene in the CenturyLink litigation. He also emailed the judge overseeing the Big Lots case to raise concerns about the Weiser firm’s billing practices.

Hartleib sued the Weiser firm and its Sprint client in Kansas state court, alleging, among other things, that they had improperly obtained an order of protection against him. That lawsuit was removed to federal court and dismissed in 2019.

Hartleib also contacted a Chester County police detective in 2018, urging him to investigate the disbarred contract lawyer and the Weiser firm’s knowledge of the lawyer's background. The Weiser firm’s amended complaint alleged that statements in two emails from Hartleib to the detective were defamatory.

Marston, the Philadelphia judge, ruled on Thursday that most of the allegedly defamatory statements were made more than a year before the Weiser firm sued, rejecting its arguments for tolling the statute of limitations. The judge said other statements, including Hartleib’s assertions to the police detective, were shielded by judicial privilege.

But she allowed the firm to proceed with a claim based on Hartleib’s 2019 email asking the Kansas judge to get involved in the CenturyLink case. Hartleib included more than a dozen other recipients on the email, Marston ruled, so the statement could have harmed the Weiser firm’s reputation.

The other surviving claim arose from Hartleib’s 2018 email to the judge in the Big Lots case. The email was not in the regular course of the litigation, Marston concluded, and because the judge mentioned Hartleib’s concerns in a conference call with lawyers in the case and, ultimately, in an opinion, the email “would unquestionably harm plaintiffs' reputation in the legal community.”

