Plaintiffs' lawyer Cabraser tapped to lead McKinsey opioid litigation

REUTERS/George Frey

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Elizabeth Cabraser already serving in leadership role in related MDL against drug makers, distributors and pharmacies

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer names 10-lawyer plaintiffs' steering committee The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - A lawyer who was a key negotiator behind the $26 billion opioid settlement with three drug distributors and Johnson & Johnson has been tapped to spearhead lawsuits alleging the consulting firm McKinsey & Co Inc helped fuel a U.S. drug-abuse epidemic.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco on Monday appointed Elizabeth Cabraser of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein as lead counsel in the litigation and chair of a 10-lawyer plaintiffs' steering committee that will manage it.

McKinsey earlier this year reached agreements with state attorneys general to pay $641 million to resolve claims it helped drug manufacturers, including OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, to design marketing plans and boost sales of painkillers.

Lawsuits by cities, counties and others followed, and Breyer now oversees at least 51 cases. Defense lawyers led by James Bernard of Stroock & Stroock & Lavan have argued that claims by cities and counties were resolved through the states' settlements.

In Monday's order, Breyer noted Cabraser was already serving in a leadership role in the related MDL in federal court in Cleveland, Ohio, against drugmakers, distributors and pharmacies accused of contributing to the deadly opioid epidemic.

Breyer earlier had named Cabraser to leadership positions in litigation against Volkswagen overs its diesel-emissions cheating scandal and lawsuits against Pfizer Inc over its marketing of the COX-2 inhibitors Bextra and Celebrex.

The judge in 2017 approved a $1.2 billion settlement with Volkswagen, and Pfizer in 2008 agreed to pay at least $850 million to resolve the claims against the drugmaker.

"These experiences give the Court confidence that Ms. Cabraser will effectively represent and guide the plaintiffs toward a resolution that is in their best interests," Breyer wrote.

Cabraser in an email said she was honored by the appointment and that the lawyers on the cases "aim to hit the ground running with discovery, pretrial motions and trial selection and preparation."

The judge named nine other lawyers to the steering committee to represent the interests of cities, counties, Native American tribes, third-party payors, school districts and children born with neonatal abstinence syndrome suing McKinsey.

Members of the committee include Joe Rice, a veteran litigator at Motley Rice who also took a lead role in negotiating the $26 billion settlement announced last month with McKesson Corp, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and J&J.

The committee includes three women in addition to Cabraser: Aelish Baig of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd, Emily Roark of Bryant Law Center and Jayne Conroy of Simmons Hanly Conroy. At 40% women, that's a higher proportion than historically typical for federal mass torts.

From 2016 to 2017, the average rate of women being appointed to MDL leadership positions was 24%, according to a report Dana Alvaré authored while she was a research fellow at Temple University Beasley School of Law.

The case is In re McKinsey & Co Inc National Prescription Opiate Consultant Litigation, Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, No. 2996.

For McKinsey: James Bernard of Stroock & Stroock & Lavan

For the plaintiffs: Elizabeth Cabraser of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein

Read more:

McKinsey settles with holdout Nevada for $45 million over role in opioid crisis

U.S. state officials urge support for landmark $26 bln opioid settlement