Plaintiffs' lawyer trio tapped as leads in T-Mobile data breach litigation

(Reuters) - A Missouri federal judge on Friday appointed attorneys from three law firms as co-lead interim counsel for plaintiffs in multidistrict litigation against T-Mobile US Inc over a major data breach.

U.S. District Judge Brian Wimes in Kansas City in an order granted the applications of Norman Siegel of Stueve Siegel Hanson, Cari Laufenberg of Keller Rohrback and James Pizzirusso of Hausfeld, who sought joint leadership.

Lawsuits piled up against the Bellevue, Washington-based wireless carrier after it revealed a data breach in August that impacted the personal data of at least 53 million people.

The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation centralized and transferred the lawsuits to the Missouri federal court in December, siding with T-Mobile's lawyers at Alston & Bird on the venue. The court said then there were at least 44 proposed class actions filed over the incident.

Wimes said in the Friday order that there were 35 motions seeking leadership appointment at some level.

Court records show that several other plaintiffs' firms submitted competing bids for lead counsel, while others sought an executive committee spot.

Siegel, of Stueve Siegel Hanson, said in his application that he has served as a lead counsel in cases involving major breaches at companies such as Equifax Inc, Capital One Financial Corp and Target Corp.

Pizzirusso leads the consumer protection practice at Hausfeld. He has worked on data breach cases against The Home Depot Inc and Marriott International Inc, he said in his application.

Keller Rohrback's Laufenberg said in her application that she has served in leadership roles in data breach and privacy actions including against healthcare provider 21st Century Oncology.

The case is In re: T-Mobile Customer Data Security Breach Litigation, Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, MDL No. 3019

For the plaintiffs: Norman Siegel of Stueve Siegel Hanson, Cari Laufenberg of Keller Rohrback and James Pizzirusso of Hausfeld

For T-Mobile: Kristy Brown of Alston & Bird

