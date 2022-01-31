Plaintiffs lawyers in chicken price-fixing case seek $35 million in fees

Summary

(Reuters) - A plaintiffs' class of restaurants, grocery stores and other commercial outlets has asked a Chicago federal judge to award $35 million in legal fees from a $105 million antitrust settlement resolving claims of price-fixing in the chicken processor industry.

Co-lead plaintiffs' lawyers at Gustafson Gluek in Minnesota and California's Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy said in their fee petition on Jan. 28 that the requested amount, 33% of the settlement fund, was "reasonable and appropriate."

The class of indirect commercial purchasers bought "broiler chickens," raised for meat consumption, through a distributor. Major U.S. chicken processors Tyson Foods Inc and Pilgrim's Pride Corp were among the defendants that settled commercial plaintiffs' claims.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin of the Northern District of Illinois has set a fairness hearing for April 18. Any objections to the fee request are due in March.

In related fee petitions, end-user consumer plaintiffs represented by co-lead counsel at Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro and Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll are seeking about $59 million in compensation. In December, Durkin awarded about $55 million in attorneys' fees to direct purchaser class represented by co-lead firms Lockridge Grindal Nauen and Pearson, Simon & Warshaw.

"Their performance to date has been exemplary," Durkin said in his order last month. He added, "A substantial award is warranted here as a proper incentive for high quality counsel to take on complex cases, requiring a massive investment of time and money, with such a high risk of non-payment."

Gustafson Gluek and Cotchett Pitre attorneys did not immediately return messages on Monday seeking comment. The class attorneys said they'd spent nearly 85,000 hours on the litigation over five years. They said they faced a "significant" chance of non-payment.

"This risk was even greater than in many antitrust cases because this case was commenced without the benefit of any government investigation or enforcement action," Daniel Hedlund of Gustafson Gluek and Adam Zapala of Crotchett Pitre told Durkin.

Attorneys for Tyson and Pilgrim's did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Monday.

The case is In Re Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, No. 1:16-cv-08637

For commercial and institutional indirect purchaser class: Daniel Gustafson and Daniel Hedlund of Gustafson Gluek; and Adam Zapala of Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy

For Tyson: Rachel Adcox of Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider

For Pilgrim's Pride: Carrie Mahan of Weil, Gotshal & Manges

