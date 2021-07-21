Plaintiffs' lawyers could get nearly $2 bln in landmark opioid deal

A Johnson & Johnson building in Irvine, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - Plaintiffs' lawyers said Wednesday that they stand to get nearly $2 billion in fees from a landmark $26 billion settlement with leading drug distributors and Johnson & Johnson over their alleged role in the opioid epidemic.

The deal, which was formally unveiled Wednesday, would resolve claims by state and local governments against distributors McKesson Corp, Cardinal Health Inc and AmerisourceBergen Corp, which would pay a combined $21 billion, while J&J would pay $5 billion.

Attorneys general from 15 states were involved in negotiating the deal, as were lawyers representing the more than 3,000 local governments around the country that have brought lawsuits seeking damages for the harms caused by opioids.

Those lawyers include an executive committee comprised of Joe Rice of Motley Rice, Elizabeth Cabraser of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, Peter Mougey of Levin Papantonio Rafferty, Paul Geller of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and Chris Seeger of Seeger Weiss.

The fee award of just under $2 billion represents about 7.5% of the total recovery, in line with a request by lead plaintiffs' lawyers last year for a court order guaranteeing that 7% of any settlement would be set aside in a common benefit fund. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster declined to enter such an order.

Rice said at a press conference Wednesday that the fee was "extremely small" compared to fee awards in comparable cases. Several studies have found that average fee awards in mass tort settlements are around 20%.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said at a separate press conference that a fee allocation of less than 10% of a total recovery "is certainly not what we normally see in the legal industry," adding that it "represents a huge victory for those of us who have tried to keep the legal costs down."

The total recovery and, accordingly, the fee amount could be lower depending on how much support the deal gets.

To reach the full payout, the agreement needs support from at least 48 states, 98% of litigating local governments and 97% of the jurisdictions that have yet to sue.

The settlement provides a base payout of up to $12.12 billion if all states agreed to the deal, and another $10.7 billion in incentive payments based on participation by localities.

Some states, including Washington and West Virginia, have already signaled opposition to the deal.

The distributors are currently facing a trial against a West Virginia city and county. The settlement is not expected to affect that trial, which will end later this month.

The case is In re National Prescription Opiate Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Ohio, No. 17-md-02804.

For plaintiffs: Joe Rice of Motley Rice, Elizabeth Cabraser of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, Peter Mougey of Levin Papantonio Rafferty, Paul Geller of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and Chris Seeger of Seeger Weiss and others

For McKesson: Paul Schmidt and Andrew Stanner of Covington & Burling

For Cardinal: Steven Pyser and Enu Mainigi of Williams & Connolly

For AmerisourceBergen: Michael Salimbene and Robert Nichols of Reed Smith

For J&J: Mike Yoder and Amy Lucas of O'Melveny & Myers

