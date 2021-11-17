Plaintiffs' lawyers get $115 mln in fees in Pfizer EpiPen deal

EpiPen auto-injection epinephrine pens manufactured by Mylan NV pharmaceutical company for use by severe allergy sufferers. August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Viatris remains a defendant and faces trial in January

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday signed off on Pfizer Inc's $345 million settlement resolving claims by consumers who say they overpaid for the emergency allergy treatment EpiPen, and awarded plaintiffs' firms including Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and Keller Rohrback $115 million in fees.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree in Kansas City, Kansas on Wednesday said the fee award, representing one third of the settlement, was appropriate in light of the lawyers' "skill and zeal" in litigating the class action.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Other plaintiffs' firms involved in the litigation include Boies Schiller Flexner and The Lanier Law Firm.

Pfizer said in a statement it was pleased with the approval of the deal, and denied wrongdoing.

The EpiPen is a device that treats life-threatening allergic reactions by automatically injecting a dose of epinephrine. Pfizer manufacturers the EpiPen for Viatris Inc, formerly called Mylan NV, which sells it.

Consumer lawsuits began piling up after Mylan in 2016 raised the price of a pair of EpiPens to $600 from $100 in 2008, amid an ongoing debate over high drug prices.

Plaintiffs accused Pfizer and Mylan of engaging in anticompetitive practices to maintain a monopoly on anti-allergy injectors, including paying generic manufacturers through patent settlements to delay launching competing products.

Mylan in 2017 agreed to pay $465 million to settle related claims by the U.S. government. Viatris remains a defendant in the class action and is scheduled to go to trial in January.

The case is In re EpiPen (Epinephrine Injection, USP) Marketing, Sales Practices and Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court, District of Kansas, No. 17-md-02785.

For the plaintiffs: Paul Geller of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd; Lynn Sarko of Keller Rohrback; W. Mark Lanier of The Lanier Law Firm; Matthew Tripolitsiotis of Boies Schiller Flexner; Warren Burns of Burns Charest; and Rex Sharp of Sharp Barton

For Pfizer: Dimitrios Drivas, Robert Milne, Brendan Woodard and Raj Gandesha of White & Case; and Joseph Rebein of Shook, Hardy & Bacon

For Viatris: Adam Levin and David Foster of Hogan Lovells; and Brian Fries of Lathrop GPM

