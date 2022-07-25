Plaintiffs' lawyers in pork price-fixing case get $34 mln in legal fees

Smithfield hams line the shelves at the Taste of Smithfield restaurant and gourmet market in Smithfield, Virginia May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rich-Joseph Facun

(Reuters) - A Minnesota federal judge has approved a legal-fee award of nearly $34 million for plaintiffs' lawyers representing food distributors that alleged major pork producers conspired for more than a decade to fix and raise prices.

U.S. District Judge John Tunheim in Minneapolis in an order on Friday awarded fees to co-lead plaintiffs' firms Lockridge Grindal Nauen and Pearson, Simon & Warshaw for their work securing more than $101.8 million in settlements with Colorado-based JBS USA Food Co and Virginia-headquartered Smithfield Foods Inc, the largest pork processor in the U.S.

Tunheim called the fee award, about 33% of the settlement fund, "fair and reasonable." There were no objections to either settlement, and the deals require both companies to cooperate in ongoing civil price-fixing litigation involving several remaining defendants that haven't settled.

"Fee awards in antitrust actions also provide a public benefit," Tunheim wrote. "Society benefits when those who have violated laws fostering fair competition and honest pricing are required to reimburse affected consumers in civil proceedings."

Plaintiffs' lawyers W. Joseph Bruckner of Lockridge Grindal Nauen and Clifford Pearson of Pearson, Simon & Warshaw on Monday said they "look forward to litigating the case through completion with the remaining defendants."

A representative from Smithfield declined to comment, and a JBS representative did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Smithfield, which agreed to pay $83 million, and JBS, paying $24 million, denied liability in the settlements.

Non-settling defendants including Tyson Foods Inc and Hormel Foods Corp have also denied the plaintiffs' claims. Tyson declined to comment on Monday, and Hormel did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The co-lead plaintiffs' attorneys for "direct" purchasers have worked with 14 other firms in the pork price-fixing litigation, which began in 2018.

The direct-purchase plaintiffs include New York-based Maplevale Farms Inc; John Gross and Company Inc in Pennsylvania; and Ferraro Foods Inc in New Jersey.

Bruckner said in a court filing that his firm as of February had invested nearly 25,000 hours in the litigation.

In April, Smithfield agreed to pay $42 million to settle pork industry price-fixing claims in a related action filed by commercial purchasers including bakeries, restaurants and delis. The firms Larson King and Cuneo Gilbert & LaDuca are co-lead counsel for the commercial plaintiffs.

The case is In re: Pork Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court, District of Minnesota, No. 0:18-cv-01776-JRT-JFD.

For direct purchasers: W. Joseph Bruckner of Lockridge Grindal Nauen and Clifford Pearson of Pearson, Simon & Warshaw

For Smithfield: Richard Parker of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

For JBS: Stephen Neuwirth of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

