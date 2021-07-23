Plaintiffs press $172 mln fee bid in 'landmark' health antitrust case

Doctors and nurses staff their stations at the Sutter Health Valley Area eICU in Sacramento, California, U.S., September 3, 2020. Nathan Frandino/Reuters

(Reuters) - Plaintiffs' lawyers from five law firms that led an antitrust lawsuit against Sutter Health in California are defending their request for more than $172 million in attorneys' fees, as a state judge weighs an objection from a named class member that the amount is excessive.

San Francisco-based Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo on Thursday heard arguments over the fee request but did not immediately rule.

Sutter, which operates more than two dozen hospitals and clinics in northern California, agreed in 2019 to pay $575 million to resolve anticompetition claims from class members including employers and labor unions. The litigation claimed Sutter's contracting practices drove up healthcare costs.

Class counsel are Pillsbury & Coleman; Farella Braun + Martel; Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll; Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick; and McCracken, Stemerman & Holsberry. The fee request amounts to 30% of the settlement, which hasn't received final court approval.

The state of California filed an antitrust lawsuit in 2018 against Sutter that was consolidated with the earlier litigation from the private firms.

"After five and one-half years litigating this landmark antitrust class action against one of the most powerful hospital systems in California, plaintiffs negotiated an all-cash settlement of $575,000,000 — one of the largest class action cash settlements in the history of California state court," the plaintiffs' lawyers said in their jointly filed court fee petition in March.

The firms said they overcame "costly and protracted merits" discovery, class certification and summary judgment motions. The plaintiffs' lawyers said the case was the first from a private plaintiff to establish antitrust liability based on a hospital's contracting practices with health plans.

Lead counsel Richard Grossman of San Francisco-based Pillsbury did not return a message seeking comment on Friday. Other lawyers for the plaintiffs either declined to comment or did not respond to messages seeking comment.

Jones Day partner David Kiernan, head of litigation in the San Francisco office and a lawyer for Sutter, did not return a message seeking comment. Sutter did not admit the allegations as part of the settlement.

In May named class plaintiff United Food and Commercial Workers International Union and Employers Benefit Trust, represented by Stephen Siegel, partner at Chicago's Novack and Macey, working with San Jose, California-based Greenfield, objected to the class fee request as excessive.

"When a governmental entity assists the private attorneys in obtaining a common fund, courts hold that attorneys' fees awards should be lower because class counsel faced a reduced risk of an adverse outcome and were not as important to the outcome," Siegel wrote in a court filing. "Here, the (California attorney general) played a decisive role in investigating, litigating, and settling the consolidated action."

Class counsel should not receive more than a 20% cut of the settlement, Siegel told the court.

Responding to the objector, the plaintiffs' lawyers said when they filed their lawsuit in 2014 there was "no reason to believe that the attorney general would ever follow suit; instead, class counsel faced all the risks."

Declarations and other recent filings from the plaintiffs' firms provided a fresh glimpse at hourly rates. Daniel Small, a Cohen Milstein partner, was billing $975 hourly in 2020, the fee filings show. Kellogg Hansen partner Aaron Panner last year billed at $1,095.

The case is UFCW & Employers Benefit Trust v. Sutter Health, San Francisco Superior Court, No. CGC-14-538451.

For the plaintiffs: Richard Grossman of Pillsbury & Coleman

For objector UFCW & Employers Benefit Trust: Stephen Siegel of Novack and Macey

For California: Emilio Varanini of the state attorney general's office

For Sutter: David Kiernan of Jones Day

