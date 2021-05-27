Plaintiffs seeking one MDL for baby food claims face opposition

Boxes of baby food are seen in the company supermarket at the Nestle headquarters in Vevey. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

(Reuters) - Plaintiffs seeking to consolidate a slew of lawsuits against baby food makers for allegedly concealing toxic metal contamination into a single multidistrict litigation faced broad opposition both from defendants and fellow plaintiffs at a Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation hearing Friday.

Rosemary Rivas of Gibbs Law Group, representing a group of plaintiffs seeking to consolidate cases filed in at least 14 different courts in the Eastern District of New York - where defendant Hain Celestial Group is based - said the plaintiffs' claims were similar enough that consolidating them would promote efficiency.

Two other groups of plaintiffs argued for consolidation, though in different venues. Cody Frank of Frank Law Group represented a group seeking consolidation in the Southern District of Florida, which he said would be a neutral, convenient venue where some of the plaintiffs resided.

Ruth Anne French-Hodson of Sharp Law, representing plaintiffs bringing claims under the Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, said all of the claims belonged together because the defendants' actions "did not occur in isolation," though she said the case should go to the Northern District of California.

Others, however, said the cases should remain separate.

"The majority of the parties, including all defendants and 11 separate groups of plaintiffs, oppose the creation of an industrywide MDL," said Dean Panos of Jenner & Block, a lawyer for Hain who argued at the hearing for all defendants, which also include Nestle SA unit Gerber Products Co and Hero Group unit Beech-Nut Nutrition Co.

"There's nothing to be gained from consolidating cases against different manufacturers in a single MDL," he added, saying the facts were different for each defendant.

Another plaintiffs' lawyer opposing consolidation was R. Brent Wisner of Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman. Wisner represents plaintiffs who are bringing personal injury claims, alleging that contaminated food caused their children to develop autism or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Wisner said there were only a "handful" of such cases, making them inappropriate for consolidation.

"This case is not shaping up to be a traditional mass tort on the personal injury side," he said.

Joseph Guglielmo of Scott+Scott and Mark Rosen of Barrack, Rodos & Bacine were also among plaintiffs' lawyers who weighed in against consolidation, arguing it made more sense to consolidate cases against each defendant informally, a process that is already underway, rather than create a single MDL.

The panel did not give any indication of how it would rule.

Lawsuits over baby food began piling up after a U.S. House of Representatives Oversight subcommittee announced in February its staff had found "dangerous levels of toxic heavy metals" in certain baby foods that could cause neurological damage, and called for new federal standards.

Hain, Gerber and Beech-Nut have all said their products are safe.

The Food and Drug Administration in April announced a new plan, called Closer to Zero, to reduce levels of toxic metals in food. The agency said its testing has shown children are not at immediate health risk from the amounts of toxic elements in food products.

The case is In re Baby Food Marketing, Sales Practices and Products Liability Litigation, U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, MDL No. 2997.

For plaintiffs: Rosemary Rivas of Gibbs Law Group; Cody Frank of Frank Law Group; Ruth Anne French-Hodson of Sharp Law; R. Brent Wisner of Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman; Joseph Guglielmo of Scott+Scott and Mark Rosen of Barrack, Rodos & Bacine

For Hain: Dean Panos of Jenner & Block

For Gerber: Bryan Merryman of White & Case

For Beech Nut: Livia Kiser of King & Spalding