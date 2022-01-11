Plant owner says construction ban could sink Nevada geothermal project

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Ormat Nevada says court injunction could be "death knell" for plant

Company urges judge to cut length of preliminary injunction in half

Ormat says it invested $68 million in project so far The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - An affiliate of Reno-based Ormat Technologies Inc has asked a federal judge to shorten a 90-day preliminary injunction halting planned construction work at a geothermal power plant in western Nevada, arguing it may otherwise be forced to abandon the multi-million, renewable-energy project.

Ormat Nevada Inc on Monday asked U.S. District Judge Robert Jones in Reno to cut the construction ban to 45 days as the case proceeds. Jones granted the injunction last week to a Native American tribe and an environmental group who sued over alleged environmental risks posed by the Dixie Meadows Geothermal Utilization Project to adjacent hot springs.

Ormat says it has already invested $68 million in the plant.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

In their complaint, the Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe and the Center for Biological Diversity allege that the Bureau of Land Management authorized the plant based on a botched environmental review. They also claim the project would violate the religious beliefs of the tribe, which holds the springs sacred.

Jones last week ordered Ormat to wait to start construction on the project. He has yet to issue a ruling explaining his decision.

In Monday's court filing, Ormat said the injunction makes it "virtually impossible" for it to complete the plant as planned by the end of 2022. Failure to do so would prevent it from meeting power-delivery contracts, and cost it $30 million in revenue, it said.

That "could very well sound the death knell for the Project altogether," its court filing said.

Patrick Donnelly, Center for Biological Diversity's Nevada director, told Reuters the case "needs to be heard on its merits before construction can begin, to ensure that the cultural and biological resources of Dixie Meadows are not irreparably harmed."

The Bureau of Land Management and Ormat did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The case is Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe v. U.S. Department of the Interior, United States District Court for the District of Nevada, No. 3:21-cv-00512.

For Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe: Wyatt Golding of Ziontz Chestnut; and Gordon DePaoli of Woodburn & Wedge

For Center for Biological Diversity: Wyatt Golding of Ziontz Chestnut; and Scott Lake of the Center for Biological Diversity

For Bureau of Land Management: Sara Costello of the U.S. Department of Justice

For intervenor defendant Ormat Nevada Inc: Hadassah Reimer of Holland & Hart

Read more:

Green group, tribe sue U.S. land agency over Nevada geothermal plant

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.