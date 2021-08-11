Portola Pharmaceuticals, underwriters lose bid to toss shareholder lawsuit

A dropper is seen in front of displayed Alexion Pharma and AstraZeneca logos in this illustration taken on July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Summary

Summary Law firms Judge found fraud claims over 2019 statements 'highly plausible'

(Reuters) - A federal judge in San Francisco said shareholders of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc can move forward with their lawsuit accusing the company and its underwriters of misrepresenting its financial position ahead of a 2019 securities offering.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria said the proposed class action alleged a "highly plausible theory" that the company defrauded investors by misstating revenues from its blood clotting drug, largely denying a motion to dismiss the case on Tuesday.

Last year, Portola was acquired by Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, which subsequently merged with AstraZeneca.

Attorneys for the parties did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday. The defendants have denied the allegations.

Chhabria had twice dismissed the case, most recently allowing shareholders to amend what had been a 246-page complaint while cautioning them against "continuing to throw spaghetti at the proverbial wall."

The new 106-page amended complaint claims the company and various officers and directors misled investors by recording $24 million in revenue from its flagship drug Andexxa in 2018.

Investors alleged the figure failed to fully account for refunds that hospitals would likely seek under a lenient return policy for Andexxa, which cost tens of thousands of dollars per dose and was used infrequently.

Shareholders also accused underwriters of the company's August 2019 stock offering, including Goldman Sachs & Co and Citigroup Global Markets Inc, of failing to conduct appropriate due diligence before including the revenue statements in offering materials.

In ruling on motions to dismiss on Tuesday, Chhabria said the investors had plausibly alleged the revenue expectations were fraudulent because they did not reveal that most of a reserve for returns of the drug had already been depleted by the end of 2018.

Those claims met the high bar under securities law for allegations that a statement of opinion was made fraudulent by omitting certain facts, the judge said.

Chhabria found the investors had failed, however, to tie the alleged misrepresentations to a drop in share price, but said they could "almost certainly" fix the issue in another amended complaint.

The case is Hayden v. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc et al., No. 20-cv-00367, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California.

For the company: Daniel Kramer of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison

For the underwriters: Anna Erickson White of Morrison & Foerster

For the shareholders: Daniel Barenbaum and Nicole Lavallee of Berman Tabacco

