Post Malone says musician hid texts in 'Circles' copyright dispute

Post Malone performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, U.S., April 14, 2018. Picture taken April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Summary

Summary Law firms Tyler Armes allegedly concealed messages that undermined lawsuit

Post Malone said texts show Armes did not co-author hit song

(Reuters) - A musician who sued singer Post Malone over his No.1 hit single "Circles" should lose his lawsuit because he hid text messages that show he does not deserve credit for the song, according to a court filing.

Malone -- whose given name is Austin Post -- said in the request for sanctions that Tyler Armes "cherry-picked" messages to hide texts that showed he was not invited to write with Post and not legally a co-writer of "Circles."

Armes "intentionally misled the Court for his own tactical advantage, making a mockery of the judicial process," the filing said on Wednesday.

Armes' attorney Allison Hart of Lavely & Singer said Thursday that the motion has "zero merit," calling it "nothing more than a desperate ploy by Post Malone to avoid having this case decided on the merits since he has no valid defenses."

Post's attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Armes, who leads Canadian rap-rock band Down With Webster, argued in his 2020 lawsuit that he was entitled to credit for "Circles" because he had significant input in creating the song at a recording session in 2018.

Lawyers for Post conceded that Armes participated in the session, but said he did not co-author the song and was not at later sessions where "Circles" came together.

U.S. District Judge Otis Wright said in April that Armes should not be credited on the final version of "Circles," but allowed for a trial to determine if he has any rights in an early version of it.

Wright said a verdict for Armes would still be a "significant win" and entitle him to some profits from the commercially released version.

To prevail, Armes would have to show a "shared intent" between the parties to write a song together. Post said Wednesday that the texts undermine Armes' argument that he was invited to a writing session by Post's manager Dre London.

According to the filing, missing texts from before the session show that Armes "desperately" tried to "insert himself into the situation" while Post was in Toronto, offering to bring women, and did not mention songwriting.

The motion also said there was a "glaring absence" of anything about a songwriting session in concealed texts from weeks and months later, which "speaks volumes as to the intent and conduct of that evening."

The case is Armes v. Post, U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, No. 2:20-cv-03212.

For Armes: Allison Hart, Kelsey Leeker and Max Fabricant of Lavely & Singer

For Post: Christine Lepera and David Steinberg of Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp

