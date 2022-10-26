Prairie chickens once again subject of lawsuit in oil country

Law firms

(Reuters) - The U.S. government is dragging its feet in protecting a midwestern species of prairie chicken from cattle grazing and oil drilling, says an environmental group in the latest complaint in longrunning litigation over the grassland bird.

At least two populations of lesser prairie chicken in the country’s oil and gas belt are at risk of extinction, according to a suit filed Tuesday by the Center for Biological Diversity in New Mexico federal court.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service last year proposed listing the birds — a small, gray-brown grassland grouse — as threatened under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) but has missed the deadline to finalize those protections, according to the lawsuit.

The inaction — which follows years of court battles — puts the bird at continued risk of extinction due to development, especially from cattle grazing, powerline and telephone poles and oil and gas drilling, the group said.

“The oil and gas industry has fought for decades against safeguards for the lesser prairie chicken, and the Fish and Wildlife Service is late issuing its final rule,” said Michael Robinson, a senior conservation advocate for the environmental group, in a statement.

The Fish and Wildlife Service declined to comment Wednesday.Prairie chicken populations are found in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado — which together produced more than 60% of the nation's crude oil in 2021, according to the Energy Information Administration.

The battle to list the bird under the ESA is decades old. An earlier listing of the species in 2014 was vacated the following year by a federal judge in Texas after it was challenged by oil and gas industry groups. The most recent round of action started in 2016 when the Center for Biological Diversity and allies petitioned the Fish and Wildlife Service for a listing and then sued to compel a response.

The government proposed a rule listing the species as threatened in June 2021. Oil and gas interests submitted comments on the proposal raising concerns that ESA protections would delay projects and preclude drilling in some areas.

The case is Center for Biological Diversity v. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, United States District Court for the District of New Mexico, No. 22-cv-00796.

For the plaintiffs: Brian Segee and Camila Cossío of the Center for Biological Diversity; and Douglas Wolf

For the government: Not immediately available











