Prevailing wage rule for migrant child facilities unlawful: lawsuit

A person walks by the Department of Labor headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Group says prevailing wage doesn't apply to migrant shelters

HHS last year retroactively applied wage rules to shelters

Comes amid surge in illegal border crossings The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - A nonprofit that operates shelters for unaccompanied migrant children has filed a lawsuit claiming the U.S. Departments of Health and Human Services and Labor exceeded their authority by slipping prevailing-wage requirements into its contracts.

In a complaint filed in San Antonio federal court on Wednesday, BCFS Health and Human Services, which cares for thousands of children at nine facilities in multiple states, said prevailing-wage rules were never meant to apply to "cooperative agreements" issued by the U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR). BCFS is represented by Husch Blackwell.

According to the complaint, HHS in December acquiesced to DOL's years-long bid to extend prevailing-wage requirements to agreements to operate migrant shelters, after maintaining for several years that those rules were inapplicable. Absent the requirements, federal contractors such as BCFS are required only to pay employees the federal minimum wage.

San Antonio-based BCFS said it cannot afford the legally unsupported expansion of prevailing-wage rules into its agreements, and the agencies' move raises the risk of DOL investigations, significant penalties, and being blacklisted from federal contracting.

"Notably, this self-inflicted-crisis also occurs against a backdrop of an unprecedented surge of unaccompanied minor children crossing the U.S. border ... and a political environment super-charged with hostility around the topic of immigration that threatens the very existence of ORR shelters," the group said.

DOL and HHS did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

BCFS was founded about 75 years ago as an orphanage for Hispanic children, and began operating shelters for unaccompanied migrant children during the George W. Bush administration.

Last year, ORR approached BCFS about opening a temporary "influx center" at a former dormitory for oilfield workers in Carrizo Springs, Texas, as the agency's permanent bed system reached capacity, according to Wednesday's complaint.

Around the same time, HHS issued three amended notices retroactively incorporating prevailing-wage requirements into the nonprofit's existing contracts, BCFS said. DOL since 2014 had been pushing the agency to require prevailing wages on ORR contracts, according to the complaint.

The Carrizo Springs shelter, whose residents include children who tested positive for COVID-19, opened in February. HHS in June asked BCFS to extend its agreement to operate the facility, but insisted on applying the prevailing-wage rules, according to the complaint.

BCFS maintained that the requirements were not meant to apply to its agreements and that it needed more time to come into compliance, and threatened to close down the Carrizo Springs facility, the organization said.

HHS in response agreed to apply the rules only to the influx shelter and not to the other contracts, and to seek increased funding for the facility, according to the complaint. The agency gave BCFS until Oct. 11 to comply with prevailing-wage rules.

BCFS in the complaint says cooperative agreements with ORR are not "contracts" covered by the federal Service Contracts Act, and as a result, it is not required to pay prevailing wages to shelter employees.

The organization says that treating the agreements as contracts violates the SCA, the Administrative Procedure Act, and HHS's own regulations for awarding contracts.

BCFS is seeking a declaration that the SCA does not apply to its agreements, and preliminary and permanent injunctions.

The case is BCFS Health and Human Services v. U.S. Department of Labor, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, No. 5:21-cv-00776.

For BCFS: Thomas Watkins of Husch Blackwell

For the government: Not available