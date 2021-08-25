Prior deportation doesn't bar right to counsel - 9th Circuit

The James R. Browning U.S. Court of Appeals Building, home of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said the right to counsel for individuals who claim they have a credible fear of persecution if they are deported extends to those who have already been deported and illegally reentered the United States.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said cases involving the reinstatement of prior deportation orders qualify as "any removal proceedings" under federal immigration law.

The U.S. Department of Justice had argued in cases involving Guatemalan national Walter Orozco-Lopez and Mexican citizen Homero Gonzalez Martinez that laws related to reinstated removal orders are silent on the right to counsel, and so those individuals are not entitled to lawyers.

The court disagreed, but said the right to counsel in those cases does not trump the requirement that hearings be held within 10 days of a case being referred to an immigration judge. That means judges do not have to delay proceedings if individuals are unable to secure counsel, the panel said.

Chanakya Sethi of Wilkinson Stekloff, who represents Orozco, and Gonzalez's lawyer, solo practitioner Sabrina Damast, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Nor did the DOJ.

Orozco and Gonzalez each were deported and then reentered the U.S. illegally, according to filings in the cases. The Department of Homeland Security ordered them deported after reinstating their earlier removal orders.

Each man sought withholding of removal, claiming a fear of persecution and torture if they were sent back to their home countries. Asylum officers determined those fears were not reasonable, and immigration judges affirmed those decisions.

During the interviews with asylum officers, Orozco and Gonzalez agreed to proceed without counsel. The judge in Orozco's case did not ask if he wanted to retain a lawyer, and a different judge denied Gonzalez's request for an extension of time to find counsel.

They each appealed to the 9th Circuit, arguing that they had a statutory right to counsel and the immigration judges were required to inform them of that right. Gonzalez also claimed that the judge in his case should have put off the proceedings so he could secure representation.

Both cited a 2019 9th Circuit decision in Zuniga v. Barr, which said non-citizens subject to expedited removal have a statutory right to counsel in reasonable fear proceedings before immigration judges, at no cost to the government.

DOJ countered that Zuniga did not apply to the two cases. A different law governs reinstatement orders, DOJ argued, and merely entitles individuals to go through the reasonable fear screening process.

The 9th Circuit on Wednesday disagreed, saying the government's reading was too narrow. Zuniga involved a federal law that applies to "any removal proceedings," and that plainly includes hearings related to reinstated removal orders, Circuit Judge Consuelo Callahan wrote.

But the failure to retain counsel within the 10-day window between referral of a case to a judge and an initial hearing does not require judges to delay proceedings, Callahan said.

The panel included Circuit Judges Susan Graber and U.S. District Judge James Selna of the Central District of California, who sat by designation.

The cases are Orozco-Lopez v. Garland and Martinez v. Garland, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 20-70127 and 20-71308.

For Orozco: Chanakya Sethi of Wilkinson Stekloff

For Martinez: Sabrina Damast of the Law Office of Sabrina Damast

For the government: Jesi Carlson and Ilana Snyder of the U.S. Department of Justice