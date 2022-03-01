Pro Bono Heroes: How big (and small) firms helped win the Sandy Hook settlement

March 1 - In some ways, the lawsuit by the families of five children and four adults killed in the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School against gunmaker Remington Arms Co felt like a David-versus-Goliath fight.

Represented by 18-lawyer Koskoff, Koskoff & Bieder, the plaintiffs in 2014 sued what was then the largest rifle manufacturer in North America. Moreover, they faced what was widely viewed as an insurmountable obstacle: blanket immunity for firearms makers in mass shooting cases under the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act.

The Koskoff lawyers did not work pro bono – they took the case on a contingency basis. But they received pro bono assistance at critical junctures from multiple firms that helped pave the way to a historic $73 million settlement on Feb. 15.

The plaintiffs may have been David, but they had back-up from some Goliaths of their own.

These Pro Bono Heroes include Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison litigation partner Christopher Boehning and counsel Janus Schutte, who led a team of more than 30 firm partners, counsel and associates in working on discovery and bankruptcy-related issues for the last two years.

At Munger, Tolles & Olson, partner Donald Verrilli Jr, a former U.S. Solicitor General, fended off Remington’s bid for U.S. Supreme Court review.

And when Remington twice declared bankruptcy, lawyers including Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan partner Susheel Kirpalani and Selendy Gay Elsberg name partner Faith Gay pitched in to protect potential litigation claims. Father-son duo Taze and Ty Shepard of three-lawyer Sparkman Shepard volunteered as boots on the ground in Alabama, where the Remington bankruptcy was pending.

"I have nothing but praise for the broader legal community that stepped up to help in areas that our firm does not specialize in, particularly Supreme Court practice, bankruptcy and getting the most out of ESI discovery,” lead counsel Joshua Koskoff told me. “All of these firms should be justly proud of the work they did in aid of the families’ fight for justice, and we owe them a debt of gratitude."

Remington counsel Paul Williams of Day Pitney and James Vogts of Swanson, Martin & Bell did not respond to requests for comment.

Koskoff said that in the first few years after the plaintiffs in 2014 sued Remington in Connecticut Superior Court, he and co-lead counsel Alinor Sterling were on their own.

The prevailing attitude among their legal peers was basically “Good luck with that,” he said – and little wonder. No comparable litigation had ever succeeded.

Koskoff took a novel tack in the complaint, alleging that Remington violated Connecticut’s unfair trade practices law by aggressively marketing the Bushmaster AR-15 military assault rifle used in the attack to young, violence-prone men. Adam Lanza, 20, shot and killed 26 people on Dec. 14, 2012.

Initially, the suit went nowhere. Connecticut Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis in 2016 dismissed the case for lack of standing.

The turning point came in 2019 when the state’s supreme court revived it, allowing the families to pursue their claims. Remington promptly appealed the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Enter Verrilli.

A native of Wilton, Connecticut, just 20 miles south of Newtown where the massacre took place, Verrilli in an interview told me the case had special resonance for him.

“In fighting for the families, I felt a deeply personal commitment,” he said.

Verrilli wrote a powerful, 40-page brief urging the high court to deny Remington’s petition for writ of certiorari.

The brief included a solid procedural argument. That is, Remington was appealing an interlocutory decision by the Connecticut Supreme Court. Because there had been no final judgment on the merits, he argued, the case was not ripe for review.

But Verrilli told me he also recognized that the issues raised “went way beyond matters of procedure. It was a matter of fundamental justice.”

His brief reflected that, too. The weapon used by Lanza “was designed for military combat, specifically to inflict maximum lethal harm on the enemy,” he wrote. Remington’s “marketing emphasized precisely those characteristics of the firearm.”

On Nov. 12, 2019, the Supreme Court denied cert without comment.

The case, which at that point had not gotten past the motion-to-dismiss stage, was remanded for discovery and further proceedings.

That’s when the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence connected Koskoff with Paul Weiss (which in 2016 helped launch the Firearms Accountability Counsel Taskforce) for assistance with discovery and amassing evidence for trial.

In a blistering motion to compel, Boehning went after Remington for failing to comply with its discovery obligations.

"Remington has treated discovery as a game," he wrote on July 2, 2021. "Remington has sought delay and obfuscation at every turn."

On the first page of the motion, Boehning also included cartoon images of ice cream, Santa Claus and a weightlifter – examples pulled from materials that Remington (inexplicably) turned over in its document production.

His message? Sandy Hook was “a terrible tragedy, and this is how you (Remington) treat it,” Boehning told me. “Images have power.”

Further complicating matters, Remington twice declared bankruptcy, first in 2018 and then in 2020.

Kirpalani, who chairs Quinn Emanuel’s bankruptcy and restructuring practice, worked pro bono with Koskoff when Remington first filed for Chapter 11. His goal, he told me, “was simple, to ensure that federal bankruptcy law would not negatively impact the rights of victims’ families to pursue their remedies outside of bankruptcy.”

Likewise, Gay said she “appreciated the opportunity to play a modest role in the bankruptcy case.”

Local bankruptcy counsel Ty Shepard said that working on the Sandy Hook case “has been one of the highlights of my legal career.”

Remington’s assets were sold off to several buyers in 2020 for $159 million.

In the second bankruptcy proceeding, Paul Weiss partners Kyle Kimpler, Elizabeth Sacksteder and William Clareman helped lead efforts to protect the Sandy Hook claims.

In all, 30-plus firm lawyers contributed at least 10 hours on the litigation or bankruptcy, including 16 who each spent more than 100 hours on the matter.

Under the terms of the settlement, Remington’s four insurers agreed to pay the families the full amount of coverage available, totaling $73 million.

