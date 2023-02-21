Producers of new 'Anne of Green Gables' musical sue author's heirs

Summary

Summary Companies Producers of new 'Green Gables' stage show sue to head off trademark lawsuit

Author's heirs, Canadian province allegedly threatened to sue















Feb 21 (Reuters) - The producers of a musical based on "Anne of Green Gables" filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Manhattan federal court to fend off allegations that it infringes trademarks co-owned by heirs of the book's author L.M. Montgomery.

The producers claim that a licensing company owned by Montgomery's heirs and the Canadian province of Prince Edward Island is "brazenly" trying to extend its expired copyright in the book with trademark threats.

Representatives for the companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Lucy Maud Montgomery wrote "Anne of Green Gables," about the title character's childhood in a fictional town on Prince Edward Island, in 1908. The story has been adapted several times for film, television and stage.

New York-based Anne With An E LLC produces "Anne of Green Gables: A New Musical." The folk-rock musical was staged in Connecticut last year, and the lawsuit said it is being developed for Broadway.

The producers said the licensing company, Anne of Green Gables Licensing Authority Inc, licenses its trademarks for a separate musical based on the novel, "Anne of Green Gables: The Musical." That production premiered on Canadian television in 1956 and has been performed on Prince Edward Island since 1965.

According to the lawsuit, the licensing company sent the producers a draft version of a trademark infringement complaint and threatened to file it in court if the producers did not rename the musical by Monday this week. The producers filed their own lawsuit after the deadline passed.

"The public domain novel is no longer subject to copyright and is as much in the public domain as are Shakespeare's plays," the producers' lawsuit said. "Anyone has a legal right to make a work based on a public domain novel and call it by its title."

The case is Anne With An E LLC v. Anne of Green Gables Licensing Authority Inc, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:23-cv-01408.

For the producers: Cameron Reuber and Peter Sloane of Leason Ellis

For the licensing company: Not yet available











