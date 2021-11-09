Prosecutors in Chandra Levy case fight six-month sanction bid by ethics enforcers

Susan Levy of Modesto, California, holds a portrait of her daughter Chandra as she talks to the press before the start of the "Vigil of Hope" march for families of missing persons and homicide victims in Modesto on April 26, 2003. REUTERS/Susan Ragan

Summary

Summary Related documents D.C. ethics panel weighs its preliminary misconduct filing

Lawyers for two ex-prosecutors dispute violating bar's evidence-disclosure rule

(Reuters) - Two former federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., are contesting a disciplinary office's move to suspend their law licenses for six months following a preliminary finding of professional misconduct in the Chandra Levy murder case.

Fernando Campoamor-Sánchez, now a lawyer at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and Amanda Haines, who recently retired from the practice of law, contend in new and previously unreported ethics filings that they adhered to their professional obligations in the prosecution of a man charged in Levy's 2001 death.

The D.C. bar disciplinary office said in an Oct. 29 filing that a suspension of at least six months for failure to disclose certain evidence in the Levy murder case would serve as a "powerful deterrent" against misconduct. Lawyers for Campoamor-Sánchez and Haines deny they violated ethics rules and they've urged the hearing committee to walk away from its nonbinding preliminary finding.

The investigation of Levy's death gripped Washington amid revelations that California Democratic congressman Gary Condit was having an affair with Levy, an intern at the federal prisons bureau. The authorities cleared Condit and ultimately focused on a man named Ingmar Guandique, who was charged in 2009 while jailed for attacks on other women in the park where police found Levy's body.

Guandique was convicted at trial, but the U.S. Attorney's Office subsequently dropped the charges amid claims prosecutors withheld evidence that defense lawyers could have used to attack the credibility of a key informant. No other person has been charged.

A two-year ethics investigation by the U.S. Justice Department Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) in 2018 did not sustain ethics violations against Haines and Campoamor-Sánchez.

But a hearing committee of the D.C. Board on Professional Responsibility in August announced its preliminary conclusion that Haines and Campoamor-Sánchez violated a D.C. bar rule concerning the responsibility of prosecutors to turn over exculpatory evidence to defense lawyers.

An attorney for Haines, Justin Dillon of the boutique KaiserDillon, told Reuters "the best word I can use to describe disciplinary counsel's request for a six-month suspension is unhinged — from both reality and from any precedent in law or logic."

Campoamor-Sánchez's lawyer, Mark Lynch of Covington & Burling, declined to comment. He said in a filing for Campoamor-Sánchez that the allegations have "personally devastated him, and has caused much difficulty for both himself and his family."

D.C. bar disciplinary counsel Hamilton Fox III said in his sanctions brief that "prosecutors, like every other lawyer, should put their licenses on the line when they engage in dubious conduct."

He told Reuters that "the prevention of a violation is easy — just disclose. A significant sanction should deter future violations."

The cases are In the Matter of Amanda Haines, D.C. Board on Professional Responsibility, No. 2016-D261; and In the Matter of Fernando Campoamor-Sánchez, BPR, No. 2016-D262.

For D.C. Office of Disciplinary Counsel: Hamilton Fox III

For Haines: Justin Dillon and Sarah Fink of KaiserDillon

For Campoamor-Sánchez: Mark Lynch of Covington & Burling

Read more:

Veteran AUSA reprimanded in rare sanction over trial conduct

Sanction flexibility in attorney discipline cases approved by D.C. court

U.S. Justice Dept backs prosecutors accused of ethics breach