Proskauer headed to crucial hearing in $636 million malpractice case















(Note: Some readers may find language in paragraph 5 offensive.)

In 2018, a Proskauer Rose client named Robert Adelman confronted the partner who had drafted a contract that was supposed to protect his economic interest in a multibillion-dollar hedge fund he had co-founded.

Adelman, who signed the agreement in September 2017, wanted to know why Proskauer had included a provision in the contract that allowed the hedge fund manager to embark on “strategic transactions” without his consent. Adelman said his colleague appeared to be capitalizing on that provision to squeeze him of his financial interest in the hedge fund.

The Proskauer partner, according to Adelman’s court filings, responded with "silence." She offered no justification for the clause nor reassurance about its implications during their phone call.

But when the Proskauer partner, Sarah Cherry, reviewed the contract, Adelman alleges, she drew heavy brackets around the strategic transactions provision, circling language that gave broad authority to a partnership controlled by the hedge fund manager who was by then angling to oust Adelman.

Next to the provision, according to a reproduction of her notes that appears in an Adelman brief, she wrote a single word: “Fuck.”

Neither Cherry nor Proskauer defense counsel John Villa of Williams & Connolly responded to two emails requesting comment.

Adelman, as you have probably guessed, contends that Proskauer committed a grave mistake when the firm included that now-controversial provision in his agreement with the hedge fund manager, Behzad Aghazadeh. In 2020, he sued the firm for malpractice in Massachusetts state court, alleging that the errant provision allowed Aghazadeh to effectively seize his stake in the fund. Adelman’s lawyers at Susman Godfrey, who allege that Proskauer negligently cut-and-pasted the problematic provision from another client’s contract, are seeking no less than $636 million in damages for the firm's alleged malpractice.

Proskauer and its lawyers at Williams & Connolly will attempt next week to end the case without allowing a jury to see that handwritten note or other evidence that Adelman has characterized as damning private admissions by Proskauer lawyers. The firm has moved for summary judgment, arguing not only that the contract as a whole protected Adelman’s economic interest in the hedge fund but also that Proskauer cannot, as a matter of law, be blamed for the actions of Adelman's faithless former colleague.

In Proskauer’s version of the story, Aghazadeh — not the law firm — bears all of the blame for any harm to Adelman. “To hold Proskauer responsible for Aghazadeh’s breaches would transform the law firm and any lawyer governed by Massachusetts law, into a guarantor of the performance of the client’s counterparty,” Williams & Connolly wrote in Proskauer’s summary judgment motion. “That is not the law.”

Susman Godfrey’s retort in Adelman's opposition brief: “Aghazadeh’s purported breaches are not a get-out-of-jail free card for Proskauer’s malpractice.”

Adelman counsel Jacob Buchdahl of Susman Godfrey declined to provide a statement on the case.

Aghazadeh, as I'll explain, is not a defendant in Adelman’s suit against Proskauer. His lawyer, Randy Mastro of King & Spalding, harshly criticized Proskauer’s defense theory in an email statement.

"It is unconscionable that Proskauer is trying to drag Dr. Aghazadeh into this malpractice action,” Mastro said. “As Dr. Adelman acknowledges, Dr. Aghazadeh acted within the four corners of the parties’ agreement that Proskauer negotiated on Dr. Adelman's behalf. Dr. Adelman's beef is with Proskauer as his former law firm, not with Dr. Aghazadeh.”

Proskauer’s summary judgment bid turns on whether Massachusetts law allows Adelman to argue that the law firm’s alleged malpractice enabled Aghazadeh’s maneuvers. Proskauer, as I mentioned, says he cannot because the law firm could not have anticipated that Aghazadeh would have breached the agreement.

But Susman Godfrey argues that Proskauer’s underlying negligence was the crucial first link in a chain of actions that cost Adelman’s $636 million.

Adelman would not have signed the contract Proskauer drafted if the firm had properly explained the implications of the strategic transactions provision, Susman Godfrey argued. And it was “entirely predictable,” after the provision ended up in the contract, that Aghazadeh “would take up Proskauer’s broad invitation to oust Dr. Adelman from an immensely valuable hedge fund,” Adelman’s brief argued.

Notably, Adelman has not brought any action accusing Aghazadeh of breaching their contract. Proskauer and Williams & Connolly have asserted throughout that Adelman and Susman Godfrey picked the wrong target – and even sought in 2021 to bring a third-party malpractice suit against Susman Godfrey for failing to assert claims on Adelman’s behalf against Aghazadeh.

Proskauer, according to that motion, was fully prepared to commence arbitration against Aghazadeh before Adelman brought in Susman Godfrey to replace his former lawyers.(The motion to sue Susman Godfrey, which the judge described as “stunning in its audacity,” was denied.)

Susman has left open the possibility of arbitration against Aghazadeh, who has agreed to extend the statute of limitations for claims by Adelman. But in its brief opposing summary judgment, Susman pointed to discovery that, it argued, shows that even Proskauer lawyers were concerned that the contract their firm drafted would make it hard for Adelman to prevail.

“Internal Proskauer documents,” Susman said, “acknowledge that on their face, the permitted Dr. Aghazadeh’s conduct – and that Dr. Adelman’s potential claims against Dr. Aghazadeh faced an uphill battle.” In any event, Susman Godfrey argued, Proskauer breached its ethical obligations to Adelman by failing to alert him about his potential malpractice claim and instead prodding him to pursue his erstwhile hedge fund colleague.

It’s obvious from the tone of the two sides' briefs that Adelman and Susman Godfrey are chomping to get their malpractice case before a jury, while Proskauer and Williams & Connolly are fervently hoping to win as a matter of law.

Susman’s brief emphasizes the factual record it developed in discovery, as well as the conclusions of its experts, including a retired Dechert partner who specialized in advising investment funds and a legal ethics professor from Boston University. Proskauer’s filings are heavy on legal arguments and do not offer a competing narrative.

Suffolk County Superior Court Justice Kenneth Salinger will hear oral arguments on May 9. Should be a lively argument – especially with $636 million on the line.











