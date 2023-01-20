Proskauer rips ex-COO's excuse for taking files in data theft lawsuit

Summary

(Reuters) - Proskauer Rose's former chief operating officer downloaded vast quantities of the law firm's confidential data as he prepared to quit, the firm told a New York judge this week, blasting the executive's claim that he just took the files he needed to work on vacation.

New York-based Proskauer fired its COO Jonathan O’Brien last month and sued him in Manhattan federal court the same day, claiming he tricked firm employees into letting him copy sensitive client and compensation data before giving notice on Dec. 20 that he planned to resign. Proskauer asked the court for an injunction blocking him from sharing its data or taking a planned new job.

O’Brien claimed in a Jan. 11 motion that he downloaded the documents in order to be able to work during a two-week vacation to Mauritius and that he never intended to use any of that information in a new job at competitor law firm Paul Hastings, which he said rescinded its offer anyway based on Proskauer's allegations. O’Brien called Proskauer’s lawsuit “vindictive” and “baseless.”

In a response filed Wednesday, Proskauer said O'Brien downloaded 34 gigabytes of data before his departure, which is roughly equivalent to 10 million emails. A second round of document downloads included financial performance, client lists and profitability metrics, compensation and evaluations of every one of Proskauer’s more than 200 partners, the firm said.

“Is it remotely believable that this activity was for the firm’s benefit given that he planned to join a competitor upon returning from the vacation and refused to disclose to the firm that was his plan?” Proskauer said.

O’Brien’s attorney, Russell Beck of Beck Reed Riden, on Friday said Proskauer has omitted key facts in an “ongoing effort to destroy Mr. O’Brien’s reputation.”

O'Brien said in court filings that problems with accessing the firm’s VPN on previous vacations prompted him to download the documents. Proskauer countered in court that all O’Brien needed to work remotely was Wi-Fi access, adding that the resort he is believed to have stayed at “touts its connectivity on its website and even provides an ‘IT Butler’ to assist guests.”

The case is Proskauer Rose LLP v. O’Brien, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:22-cv-10918.

For plaintiff: Mike Mervis of Proskauer Rose

For Defendant: Russell Beck of Beck Reed Riden; Russell Yankwitt of Yankwitt

