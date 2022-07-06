Pssst! Match.com does not want you to know about this FTC case

Law firms

Law firms Related documents Match and Farnsworth Follow

Reed Smith LLP Follow

(Reuters) - The online dating company Match Group Inc really, really does not want anyone to know that it’s in a big fight with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission over the FTC’s investigation of a Match subsidiary that allegedly shared users’ photos with a facial recognition company.

The FTC filed a petition on May 26 to force Match to comply with a civil investigative demand for documents related to an alleged 2014 data-sharing deal between Match subsidiary OkCupid and Clarifai Inc, an artificial intelligence company. The FTC investigation follows a 2019 New York Times article asserting that Clarifai built its database of faces with OkCupid user photos supplied by an OkCupid founder who was also a Clarifai investor.

OkCupid and Match denied any commercial agreement with Clarifai in the Times story, but in 2020, the FTC demanded documents from the companies about the alleged deal. According to the FTC, Match responded with “blanket and sweeping” claims of attorney-client and work-product privilege. After more than a year of battling, the FTC filed its petition, asking the court to order Match to turn over 136 disputed documents.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Match responded a few days later, on June 2, with an emergency motion to seal everything: “all filings in this matter, including both the redacted and un-redacted versions of all exhibits, and any declarations, petitions, motions and memoranda filed to date.” The company also proposed that the FTC's original petition be pulled off the public docket so that Match could litigate the privilege dispute under a pseudonym.

I should clarify: That’s what I believe Match said, based on the FTC's opposition to Match’s emergency filing. Match has filed everything — motions, memos and exhibits — under seal. The only way I know what they company has proposed is from the FTC's briefs countering Match's efforts to keep the case under wraps.

Match did disclose in a May 6 quarterly filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it had received an FTC demand for “certain documents and information regarding the allegedly wrongful conduct of OkCupid in 2014 and our public statements in 2019 regarding such conduct.” The SEC filing also assured investors that Match believed the investigation was meritless. But that is all Match has said publicly.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon in Washington, D.C., denied Match’s motion to seal the entire docket but allowed Match’s filings to remain under wraps temporarily. The judge's June 8 order temporarily sealed FTC exhibits, although Leon also ruled that the FTC’s original petition would remain public, as would a redacted version of the government’s memo backing the petition.

Match’s lawyers from Reed Smith appear to have renewed their push to litigate in secret in a sealed June 21 motion. (Once again, members of the public — including me — are forced to surmise Match’s arguments based on unsealed FTC responses.) The FTC’s July 5 opposition suggests that Match is pressing for Leon to maintain a seal on all case filings until the judge rules on the FTC’s petition.

Match counsel Edward Schwartz of Reed Smith declined to comment via email because “this litigation relates to a pending and otherwise private investigation.” The FTC declined to comment on the dispute.

I’m reflexively opposed to broad seal orders, but this case offers two powerful, specific reasons to keep things public.

First: The allegations underlying the FTC’s investigation are already known. Remember, the New York Times reported on OkCupid’s alleged data-sharing with Clarifai in 2019. An OkCupid user in Illinois subsequently sued Clarifai for violating Illinois’ biometric privacy law. That class action was dismissed in March 2021 on jurisdictional grounds, but the case added some flesh to the initial reporting on OkCupid and Clarifai. Plaintiffs alleged that one of OkCupid's founders used his personal email account to send profile photos of the site’s users to Clarifai’s CEO. The OkCupid founder, who was also a Clarifai investor, allegedly did not obtain permission from OkCupid users or even tell users that he was sharing their photos with the facial recognition company.

Match, moreover, further undermined its demand to litigate in secret by saying in its May 6 SEC filing that the company is cooperating with the FTC investigation even though it considers the underlying allegations to be meritless. Match's public proclamation of cooperation is all the more reason why the FTC’s case challenging the company's cooperation should be litigated in the open.

That leads me to the second big reason for public access: Match is apparently alleging that the FTC acted in bad faith, sandbagging the company in the midst of negotiations over the privileged documents by filing a public petition for enforcement. According to the FTC’s July 5 memo, Match has accused the agency of “specious allegations of bad faith conduct” and “gamesmanship designed to compromise Match’s ability to proceed pseudonymously.”

In a detailed declaration, FTC attorney Sarah Choi laid out all of the meetings and emails that preceded the FTC’s filing of the petition, including the agency’s unsuccessful attempt to round out its investigation by deposing Match witnesses instead of relying on purportedly privileged documents. The FTC insists that it followed all statutory and procedural requirements when it launched the enforcement proceeding, including an initial motion to keep its supporting brief under a temporary seal.

The FTC also defended the underlying investigation, in response to Match’s assertion that the agency already closed an investigation into OkCupid’s data-sharing practices back in 2015. The agency said Match had “conveniently” failed to disclose OkCupid’s alleged relationship with Clarifai during that previous investigation, even though the FTC said the information should have been turned over at the time.

At the moment, we’re only hearing the FTC’s side of the story, but that’s precisely my point: If the government is overreaching or playing games, as Match apparently alleges, we should know about it. And the only way to know is to litigate publicly, not to hide behind a sweeping seal.

Read more:

Match says DOJ closes probe into FTC complaint

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.