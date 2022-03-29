Public health org must face Cuban doctors' trafficking claims

Summary

Summary Law firms Appeals court rejects PAHO's claim of immunity for transactions in U.S.

(Reuters) - The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), an international body that promotes health initiatives in the Americas, must face a lawsuit by Cuban doctors accusing it of helping arrange a program in which they were compelled to work in Brazil against their will, violating human trafficking laws.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled Tuesday that PAHO's status as an international organization did not make it immune from the lawsuit because the doctors had accused it of financial misconduct within the United States.

PAHO and Samuel Dubbin of Dubbin & Kravetz, a lawyer for the doctors, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The case, brought by four doctors in 2018 in the Southern District of Florida and transferred in 2020 to Washington, D.C., district court, centers on the so-called Mais Medicos, or More Doctors, program, in which Cuba in 2012 agreed to send doctors to work in Brazil, which would pay for their services.

According to the lawsuit, Cuba and Brazil used PAHO as an intermediary in order to avoid a direct agreement between the two countries which would have had to be approved by the Brazilian parliament.

The Cuban government received 85% of the money paid by Brazil, with just 10% going to the doctors and 5% retained by PAHO as a fee. The funds passed through PAHO's U.S.-based bank account

The doctors in their lawsuit said that they had escaped from the program to the United States. They alleged they were forced to work under the threat of punishment by their government and paid far less than the value of their work. They are seeking to represent a class of similarly situated doctors in the program.

The doctors said that PAHO violated the Trafficking Victims Protection Act by facilitating the program.

PAHO moved to dismiss the lawsuit, citing a U.S. law that gives international organizations the same immunity from being sued as foreign governments under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg agreed that claims related to PAHO's activities outside the United States were barred, and dismissed them. However, he said claims could proceed based on PAHO's financial activity because the FSIA does not apply when an action "is based upon a commercial activity carried on in the United States."

On appeal, PAHO argued that the doctors' action was not "based upon" the financial transactions in the United States, but rather on foreign conduct. In Tuesday's opinion penned by U.S. Circuit Judge Karen Henderson, the D.C. Circuit said that the financial transactions, allegedly made in furtherance of trafficking, could stand on their own as a cause of action.

Circuit Judges David Tatel and Cornelia Pillard joined in the opinion.

U.S. officials have previously said that Cuba relies on forced labor in "medical missions" abroad for income.

The case is Rodriguez v. Pan American Health Organization, D.C. Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, No. 20-7114.

For PAHO: David Bowker of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr

For the doctors: Samuel Dubbin of Dubbin & Kravetz

