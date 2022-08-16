Puerto Rico bay dredging will lock in fossil fuel dependence, say enviros

The Bay of San Juan as a sand storm from the region of the Sahara Desert sweeps over San Juan, Puerto Rico June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

(Reuters) - U.S. government approvals for an expansion of San Juan Bay threaten to lock in reliance on fossil fuels in Puerto Rico for years to come, despite the territory's ambitious climate commitments, environmentalists said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday.

Environmental groups asked a D.C. federal court to vacate approvals for dredging in the bay to widen shipping channels for the transport of fossil fuels. The plaintiffs said the approvals were rushed and ignored potential damage to endangered coral and sea turtles, health harms to disadvantaged communities and fears the project would promote reliance on natural gas despite the island’s mandate for 100% renewable energy for electricity needs by 2050.

The dredging project will make it easier to ship larger quantities of oil and liquefied natural gas to terminals along the bay, according to the complaint. Currently, fuel tankers must lighten their loads to reach petroleum and LNG terminals in the bay, the Army Corps of Engineers noted in a 2018 report.

Plaintiffs Center for Biological Diversity, El Puente and Coralations say the project hampers the goals of a 2019 mandate to transition away from fossil fuels, which passed following the landfalls of hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017.Those storms caused widespread power outages and highlighted the vulnerabilities of the traditionally fossil fuel- and tourism-dependent island, said Catherine Kilduff, a senior attorney for Center for Biological Diversity.

“Puerto Rico is on track to 100% renewables and this project is the federal government undermining that,” she told Reuters.

The Army Corps of Engineers declined to comment.

The port expansion calls for the dredging and disposal of more than two million cubic yards of sediment. Government agencies conducted various environmental reviews and the Army Corps of Engineers issued approvals for the project in August 2018.

The case is El Puente v. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, District of Columbia, No. 1:22-cv-02430.

For the environmental groups: Catherine Kilduff, Julie Teel Simmonds and Miyoko Sakashita of the Center for Biological Diversity

For the Army Corps of Engineers: Not immediately available

