Puma says insurer must pay up for pandemic-related losses

The logo of Puma sportswear company is seen at its store in Tbilisi, Georgia, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Law firms Actuate Law LLC See all

Cohen Ziffer Frenchman & McKenna LLP See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

July 7, 2021 - In a complaint filed July 2 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Puma says the coronavirus and related governmental shutdown orders caused it to sustain a physical loss that is covered by a $343 million all-risk property policy issued by Zurich American Insurance Co.

According to the lawsuit, Puma closed nearly all of its retail locations and wholesale business operations in spring 2020 due to the actual presence and continued threat of COVID-19 and civil authority orders that restricted access to nonessential businesses.

The footwear and apparel maker, represented by Actuate Law LLC and Cohen Ziffer Frenchman & McKenna LLP, says it has suffered and will continue to suffer financial losses from this interruption of its business activities.

It also says it has incurred additional expenses in an attempt to repair the physical damage the virus causes to property.

Coronavirus particles may not be visible to the human eye, Puma says, but they are nevertheless tangible objects that attach themselves to various surfaces, including stainless steel, wood, paper, plastic, glass and cloth.

The virus can also remain in the air for several days, which has rendered Puma's stores hazardous and unfit for their intended function, the plaintiff says.

"Between contagious surfaces and invisible particles suspended in the air, the coronavirus turned Puma's properties into a gauntlet of deadly particles," the complaint alleges.

According to the suit, Puma has installed plexiglass barriers at its stores, provided protective equipment to workers and undertaken other "heightened measures" to try to eliminate the presence of the virus at its properties.

"Nevertheless, no amount of diligence can actually prevent coronavirus from causing physical loss or damage to surfaces and air within Puma's insured properties," the suit says.

The company alleges that Zurich owes coverage for its losses under multiple policy provisions, including a "time element" provision for lost income and extra expenses that Puma incurs during a "slowdown or cessation" of its business operations as a result of "physical loss of or damage" to property.

The policy also promises coverage for any necessary suspension of Puma's operations caused by a civil authority order barring access to any insured locations, according to the suit.

Moreover, the policy lacks the type of virus exclusion commonly found in other commercial property policies, Puma says.

While the policy contains a contamination exclusion, it does not preclude coverage for COVID-19 because Zurich added a policy endorsement that removed the term "virus" from the exclusion, the plaintiff says.

Zurich nevertheless wrongfully denied Puma's insurance claim in May based on the contamination exclusion and the alleged absence of any direct physical loss of or damage to the company's property, the lawsuit says.

Puma further accuses Zurich of trying to "rewrite its policy in hindsight to evade its clear-cut coverage obligations."

The suit seeks unspecified compensatory damages for the insurer's alleged breach of contract.