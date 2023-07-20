Purdue University loses bid to depose chipmaker CEO over Biden visit

Summary

Companies

Law Firms USPTO director revived challenged Wolfspeed patent after Biden visited company

Judge said Purdue could not depose Wolfspeed CEO about lobbying accusations

(Reuters) - A North Carolina federal judge said on Monday that Purdue University cannot question the CEO of semiconductor maker Wolfspeed (WOLF.N) over the school's allegations that U.S. President Joe Biden intervened in the company's challenge to a Purdue patent.

Purdue claimed that Wolfspeed CEO Gregg Lowe may have lobbied Biden during the president's visit to the company's Durham, North Carolina, headquarters in March on a tour to promote his economic initiatives.

The West Lafayette, Indiana, university cited U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Kathi Vidal's decision to revive Wolfspeed's patent challenge two days after the president's visit.

U.S. Magistrate Judge L. Patrick Auld said on Monday that Purdue's lawyers could not depose Lowe about whether he had asked Biden to interfere in the case.

Auld said it was implausible that Biden "arrived in Durham for a series of primarily public events, privately engaged with Lowe about a very technical matter involving an obscure federal office, agreed to influence the Director of the USPTO in exchange for unspecified support, subsequently communicated with the USPTO Director, and compelled her to pen a 10-page order, all within the span of 48 hours."

Purdue's attorney Michael Shore declined to comment on the order but noted that the PTO rejected Wolfspeed's case again on Thursday. A representative for Wolfspeed said on Thursday that the company cannot comment on pending litigation.

A spokesperson for the PTO declined to comment on Thursday. A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond.

Purdue sued Wolfspeed in North Carolina federal court in 2021, accusing the company's semiconductor transistors of infringing two of its patents. It later dropped one of the patents from the lawsuit.

The PTO's Patent Trial and Appeal Board denied Wolfspeed's petition to review the validity of Purdue's remaining patent last year. Vidal ordered the board to reconsider the decision in March.

According to court records, Shore told Wolfspeed's attorneys in an email that it was "no coincidence" that Vidal told the board to reconsider the case two days after Biden's visit to the company. He said Purdue would seek to depose Lowe on "efforts to politically interfere" with the patent-review process.

Wolfspeed called the allegations "absurd and baseless" in a court filing. Auld granted Wolfspeed's request to block the deposition on Monday, finding no evidence that Lowe had any personal knowledge relevant to the case.

The case is Trustees of Purdue University v. Wolfspeed Inc, U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina, No. 1:21-cv-00840.

For Purdue: Michael Shore of Shore Law Firm, John Lahad of Susman Godfrey

For Wolfspeed: Richard Erwine and Ray Nimrod of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.









