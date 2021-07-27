PwC auditor's firing wasn't triggered by SEC complaint: judge

REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Summary Law firms Senior manager claimed PwC put profits over compliance

Judge said firing stemmed from violation of firm policy

(Reuters) - A California federal judge has ruled that the firing of a PricewaterhouseCoopers LLC senior manager after he told federal regulators that the accounting firm gave clients favorable audits to retain their business was not unlawful retaliation.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Alex Tse in San Francisco ruled on Monday that PwC had proven that Mauro Botta was terminated for admitting he had fabricated part of an audit of semiconductor maker Cavium Inc and not because of his report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Botta's admission came to light during an internal investigation spurred by his SEC complaint, which involved the Cavium audit. He was fired about four months after the firm learned about the complaint. But Tse rejected Botta's argument that the complaint was a direct cause of his termination.

"Botta, in the end, simply didn't put forward enough evidence to prove that his SEC complaint contributed to PwC's decision to fire him," Tse wrote. "The temporal proximity between his complaint and his termination generated suspicion, but at trial that suspicion wasn't confirmed."

London-based PwC and its lawyers at Hueston Hennigan did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Neither did lawyers at Derek Smith Law Group and the Evans Law Firm who represent Botta.

Botta, who was based in San Jose, California, had been an auditor at PwC for nearly two decades when he filed a confidential complaint with the SEC in late 2016 claiming the firm was prioritizing profits and client satisfaction over compliance with auditor independence standards.

Botta in the complaint detailed two audits he had worked on involving Cavium and tech company Harmonic Inc. He said he had identified accounting errors and internal control deficiencies that his supervisors willingly overlooked in order to retain the companies as clients.

The SEC, which ultimately took no action, notified PwC in April 2017 that it was opening an investigation into two audits of Cavium. PwC retained Walter Brown, a partner at Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, to conduct an internal investigation in response to the probe.

Brown, who is now at Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison, testified at a nine-day bench trial that wrapped up in March, that during two interviews Botta admitted that in one of the Cavium audits identified in his SEC complaint, he had documented an internal control that the company did not actually have in place.

Brown notified the managing partner of PwC’s U.S. audit practice, who promptly fired Botta, according to filings in the case.

Botta in a 2018 lawsuit claimed his firing amounted to retaliation in violation of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act and California law.

But Tse on Monday said Botta had not shown that the SEC complaint, rather than his disclosure during the interviews with Brown, was what triggered his termination. And inconsistencies between Botta's complaint and his trial testimony suggested he was not credible, the judge found.

"PwC proved that there was only one factor it considered in deciding to fire Botta — his violation of firm policy," Tse wrote. "His SEC complaint wasn’t considered and so didn’t contribute to PwC’s decision to fire him."

The case is Botta v. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLC, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 18-cv-02615.

For Botta: Ingrid Evans of the Evans Law Firm; Alexander Cabeceiras of Derek Smith Law Group

For PwC: Moez Kaba of Hueston Hennigan