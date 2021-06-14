Q&A: Schulte’s Ele Klein on advising Engine No. 1 on Exxon campaign

Ele Klein

Law firms Schulte Roth Zabel See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Engine No. 1, a small activist hedge fund, made big waves recently when Exxon Mobil Corp’s shareholders elected three of its nominees to the oil giant’s board, pushing the company to address growing investor concerns about global warming.

Ele Klein, Schulte Roth & Zabel's M&A and securities group chair and shareholder activism group co-chair, counseled Engine No. 1 on the campaign. He spoke with Reuters about why and how the firm advised Engine No. 1 and the impact of the hedge fund's victory at Exxon.

The interview has been edited for clarity and length.

REUTERS: How did you get involved with Engine No. 1?

KLEIN: Christopher James, I could call him the principal behind [Engine No. 1], we know him from his prior lives as [an] investor. And Charlie Penner who heads up what I’ll call their activism space, he started at Schulte Roth & Zabel many years ago. Then he was at JANA Partners, which is a client of the firm.

REUTERS: Their goal was ambitious. What was your reaction when they first told you about it?

KLEIN: Admiration and respect. Until now, the biggest proxy [battle was] Procter & Gamble, we did that one as well. ... So we've seen, been in involved in some of the biggest ones. And this one definitely had the ingredients of being an iconic one.

REUTERS: What was your day-to-day work like advising this campaign?

KLEIN: We have to make sure that things are done correctly, make sure all the filings are done and rules are followed. [But the] bigger portion of the day-to-day of what we do is, we're part of this strategic team that brainstorms and thinks things through and comes up with strategy.

It’s still going to be Charlie and Chris's show in terms of deciding strategies. … But it's very valuable when the proxy PR and legal teams weigh in on what they’ve seen resonate in similar or even not similar campaigns: What are we seeing that's important in terms of messaging? How do we react to the different candidates? How good are they? What do you react to, what don’t you react to?

REUTERS: How did you feel during the vote?

KLEIN: Whenever you face one of these campaigns, when you’re on the side of the dissident, you don't know what the company is going to do. They control the agenda, they control the meeting. You're just a silent participant.

But one of the reasons why we have to participate is that we have to be ready to react to things that may come up. The unexpected becomes expected in a lot of situations. Even this campaign, this annual meeting, they did this unexpected adjournment in the middle of it.

REUTERS: In the end, Engine No. 1 won seats. What do you expect the impact of that will be on shareholder activism?

KLEIN: : It has a twofold impact. One, I think it definitely validates that a well-thought-through and analyzed situation can succeed, particularly with an environmental twist. [This campaign] is a marriage between the performance issues, which is, I’ll call, ‘classic activism’ and environmental issues.

[It tells activists that] environmental issues do get support - people have talked about it, you really see it happening here. If you have a real environmental message, there's validation to the possibility of doing something to make change.

But the other thing it’s going to do, particularly in the short term, is make a number of companies look at themselves a little more carefully, to see if they are evaluating how they’re performing and how shareholders are perceiving their performance correctly. Whether companies will make change or not as a result, I don’t know, but I think companies will analyze themselves a lot more carefully to make sure they understand what’s going on, so they’re not caught by surprise.