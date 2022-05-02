Qualcomm, former engineer settle trade-secrets lawsuit

A Qualcomm sign is shown outside one of the company's many buildings in San Diego, California, U.S., September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Qualcomm Technologies Inc has resolved its lawsuit against a former engineer it accused of stealing confidential information before accepting a job with an unnamed rival company, according to a Monday court filing.

The settlement comes less than two months after Qualcomm sued Gaurav Kathuria in San Diego federal court for trade-secret misappropriation. Terms of the settlement were not immediately available, and Qualcomm, its attorney, and Kathuria's attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

San Diego-based Qualcomm accused Kathuria of taking files with confidential information about its chip-related software and lying to company security when he said he deleted them. The files allegedly contained software architecture information and technical design documents related to a wide range of Qualcomm products.

Kathuria told Qualcomm in January that he had accepted a job offer from a direct competitor, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit did not say whether Kathuria joined that company or identify it by name. Kathuria has not responded to the claims in court.

The settlement notice said the parties will file an agreed-to permanent injunction and move to dismiss the case in the next month.

The case is Qualcomm Technologies Inc v. Kathuria, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, No. 3:22-cv-00346.

For Qualcomm: Michael Attanasio of Cooley

For Kathuria: Philip Tencer of TencerSherman

