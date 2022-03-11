Quinn Emanuel, DiCello firms will lead 'no poach' aerospace lawsuits

Summary Connecticut federal judge weighed seven proposals for lead counsel

The DOJ last year announced criminal antitrust charges

(Reuters) - A Connecticut federal judge on Friday appointed law firms Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and DiCello Levitt Gutzler to lead a would-be class of engineers who have alleged a conspiracy in the aerospace industry to restrict wages and recruitment.

U.S. District Judge Sarala Nagala said in her order that she weighed seven proposals before selecting the two national law firms and local attorneys in Connecticut at Hurwitz Sagarin Slossberg & Knuff and Garrison, Levin-Epstein, Fitzgerald & Pirotti.

Nagala said she didn't doubt the various competing firms "are more than capable of adequately representing the class in the present action." She said her decision was "based simply on the proposal the court believes would best serve the interests of the class."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The DiCello team earlier worked at Labaton Sucharow at the time they asked the court to consider them for appointment as co-lead counsel. Attorneys from DiCello, which has about 35 partners and associates, and 875-lawyer Quinn did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Nagala is overseeing about 30 complaints brought since mid-December by law firms including Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd; Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll; Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein; and Keller Lenkner.

The U.S. Justice Department in December criminally charged a former Pratt & Whitney executive for his alleged role in a "no poach" conspiracy in the industry. The former executive has pleaded not guilty and the case is pending.

Nagala said DiCello attorneys and local counsel in Connecticut began an investigation nine months before the DOJ said it was investigating the alleged conspiracy.

The DiCello lawyers, with Hurwitz Sagarin, filed the first civil complaint against a handful of defendants that include Raytheon Technologies Corp subsidiary Pratt & Whitney.

DiCello and Quinn, the judge wrote, "are committed to recruiting, cultivating and utilizing talent from a diverse pool of lawyers who will work on this matter."

Lawyers for Raytheon at the law firms Day Pitney and Crowell & Moring on Friday did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The case is David Granata v. Pratt & Whitney, et al., U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, No. 3:21-cv-01657-SVN.

Read more:

Antitrust case against universities draws heavyweight defenders

Big plaintiffs' firms vie for lead role in aerospace antitrust cases

DaVita loses bid to dismiss DOJ's criminal antitrust charges

First DOJ criminal wage-fixing antitrust case survives challenge

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.