Quinn Emanuel slams 'fishing expedition' in dispute over $185 million fee award

May 17 (Reuters) - Law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan on Tuesday defended its handling of $185 million in legal fees in a healthcare case, urging a U.S. court to deny a "fishing expedition" from insurers that want an accounting of the funds after an appeals panel scrapped the award.

Quinn Emanuel in a 38-page filing at the U.S. Court of Federal Claims responded to questions from UnitedHealthcare Inc and Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc over the firm's distribution of the disputed fees to its partners.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in January vacated the award, setting up a new fight and the possibility that the firm would need to pay back millions of dollars.

In its filing, Quinn Emanuel told the U.S. Federal Claims court that the firm "unequivocally commits to repay any difference (if any) between the two awards."

A spokesperson for Quinn Emanuel declined to comment and referred Reuters to the firm's filing.

Representatives from UnitedHealthcare and Kaiser did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In the case at the heart of the dispute, the 900-lawyer Quinn Emanuel represented a class of health insurers in securing a $2 billion settlement with the U.S. government under a key provision of the Affordable Care Act.

The objectors — more than 30 insurers mainly under UnitedHealthcare and Kaiser — have questioned the amount of work that Quinn Emanuel put into the litigation and argued that the firm should receive roughly $8 million in legal fees.

The firm on Tuesday said it distributed legal fees based on a final and "unmodified judgment" that was not subject to any bid from UnitedHealthcare and Kaiser to freeze the award.

Lawyers for UnitedHealthcare and Kaiser contend a "full accounting" of the funds is necessary because the firm would not "voluntarily disclose what it has done with the funds."

"Quinn Emanuel's consistent position has in effect been 'trust us, we're good for the money,'" Moe Keshavarzi, a lawyer for UnitedHealthcare and Kaiser, told the U.S Court of Federal Claims on May 2.

Keshavarzi said Quinn Emanuel's "bald promise" doesn't comport with the court's "fiduciary obligation" to protect the interests of class members.

The case is Health Republic Insurance Co v United States, U.S. Court of Federal Claims, No. 1:16-cv-00259-KCD.

For Health Republic: Adam Wolfson and Andrew Schapiro of Quinn Emanuel

For Class Objectors: Moe Keshavarzi of Sheppard Mullin

Reporting by Mike Scarcella











