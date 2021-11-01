Quinn Emanuel taps SEC lawyer to co-chair enforcement practice

The Empire State Building and New York’s skyline. October 18, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Summary Sarah Heaton Concannon was formerly an equity partner at Goodwin Procter

Law firms have recently been stocking up on ex-SEC lawyers

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan has turned to a five-year veteran of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and a former Goodwin Procter equity partner to co-chair its SEC enforcement practice.

Sarah Heaton Concannon has joined Quinn Emanuel's Washington, D.C. and New York offices as a partner, the firm said Monday, one month after Concannon resigned from her role as senior trial counsel at the SEC.

Concannon was among the SEC attorneys who pressed claims against the Kraft Heinz Company and two of its former executives that they falsified supplier contracts to achieve cost savings in a multi-year accounting scheme. The company and the executives agreed to pay more than $62 million to settle the charges in September.

Prior to joining the SEC in 2016, Concannon spent 14 years at Goodwin, becoming an equity partner at the Boston-founded firm. Concannon said she joined Quinn Emanuel due to the strength of the litigation-only firm's trial practice as well as its client base.

"For the type of trial work I do and the clients I like to do it on behalf of, it really seems like the perfect fit for me," Concannon said.

Other law firms have also been aggressively recruiting former SEC attorneys. Last week McGuireWoods expanded its securities enforcement bench with John Ayanian, a longtime Morgan, Lewis & Bockius lawyer with SEC experience.

Other law firms that have brought on partners with SEC expertise over the past few months include Dentons, Willkie Farr & Gallagher, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Steptoe & Johnson.

"This is a time of sweeping activity in securities enforcement and regulation, and Sarah is just the person to help us build out this critical practice area," Michael Liftik, the co-chair of Quinn Emanuel’s SEC enforcement practice and co-managing partner of its D.C. office, said in a statement.

Read More:

McGuireWoods boosts securities enforcement team with Morgan Lewis partner

Kraft, execs to pay more than $62 mln over U.S. accounting scheme charges

Reporting by David Thomas