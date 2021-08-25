Reader reaction: Clients owed ‘a duty of candor inconsistent with hucksterism’

REUTERS/Emily Elconin

(Reuters) - One of the things I most enjoy about writing a column is hearing from readers, even if they don’t necessarily agree with my take.

On Aug. 20, I wrote a piece headlined “Why even D-list stars and law firms in Florida don’t mix” about the Florida Bar’s ban on lawyers using celebrities in ads.

The rule has compelled the bar to wrestle with weighty questions such as how many YouTube followers makes someone a celebrity. (The bar’s answer: 25,000, which, considering YouTube has more than 2 billion users, strikes me as low.)

I also questioned whether attorney advertising restrictions are truly necessary or appropriate.

A judge in Texas responded with an emphatic yes.

“I am sorry if you don’t believe that respect for the bar should be both cultivated and zealously protected,” wrote the judge, who asked not to be identified by name because “I wouldn’t want any of the firms appearing in my court to infer bias when none is implied.”

“There is no doubt that the reputation of the bar has tarnished over time,” the judge continued. “Although not all of it can be laid at the feet of ‘The Texas Hammer’ and his ilk, especially in the last year (during which lawyers-who-should-know-better have failed to stop the theft of sanity), those of us who have watched the nature of lawyer advertising change over time (evolving or devolving, depending on one’s viewpoint) can’t help but notice a parallel between lawyer marketing and the reputation of the bar.”

Here the judge threw me a bone (if not a misplaced modifier).

“As an intelligent person and legal columnist I am not surprised that you are not swayed, or perhaps misled, by a celebrity endorsement, or song and dance, or pretty awful CGI, but the intended audience might very well be.”

“We are not Weight Watchers or Cap One or Nike, and that is precisely why we shouldn’t subject the public to ‘crass advertising,’” the judge wrote. “We are practitioners of a learned profession. A shoes salesman has customers, we have clients, and we owe our clients, actual and prospective, a duty of candor inconsistent with hucksterism."

“If we want to know why the public does not respect us, we might want to consider whether we respect ourselves. When we act like clowns, that is how we are perceived. That helps no one. What naturally follows is a ‘I heard you like lawyers so I got you a lawyer to go with your lawyer’ meme on the cover of the ABA Journal, at which point our profession will truly have become an idiocracy."

“I know this is not the modern view, but not all aspects of modernity are inherently better for their currency. I now return you to your regularly scheduled TV program replete with shameless barratry."

Now that’s what I call an excellent letter. Still, I stand by my original position that there’s something distastefully paternal about bar associations imposing advertising-related rules.

As I pointed out in my column, we entrust lawyers to argue matters of literal life or death, not to mention battling over civil rights, election integrity and the limits of government power. Surely we should trust them with the content of their advertisements.

But perhaps I’m also a bit blinded by interacting primarily with lawyers from Am Law 200 firms and elite boutiques, none of whom are likely to appear on TV carrying a big hammer and yelling, “When stingy, greedy insurance companies try to stall and cheat car wreck victims, I get angrier than a junkyard dog!”

(I’m trying to imagine this converted to a Big Law script. “When stingy, greedy patent owners refuse to license their standard-essential inventions on a FRAND basis, I get angrier than a junkyard dog”?)

Somehow I don’t think that’s likely to land many potential clients. But I personally would be greatly amused.

I welcome thoughts from other readers on lawyer ads or any other legal topics. Don't be shy. Reach me at jenna.greene@thomsonreuters.com.

