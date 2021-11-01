Welcome to Reuters Legal News beta. Please enjoy and provide us with your feedback as we continue to improve the Reuters Legal News experience.
Skip to main content

Real estate heir Robert Durst indicted in 1982 murder of first wife Kathie Durst

1 minute read
1/2

Robert Durst is seen being sentenced to life without possibility of parole for the killing of Susan Berman, at Airport Courthouse, in Los Angeles, California, October 14, 2021. Myung J. Chun/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Real estate heir Robert Durst was on Monday indicted for the murder of his first wife, Kathleen Durst, in South Salem in January 1982, the office of New York's Westchester County District Attorney said.

"Durst, 78, was charged by a Westchester County Grand Jury in an indictment on Nov. 1, 2021, with Murder in the Second Degree. Durst previously was charged in a complaint filed on Oct. 19, 2021, with Murder in the Second Degree," the Westchester County District Attorney said in a statement.

A warrant has been issued for Robert Durst's arrest for the murder of Kathleen Durst, the statement added.

Earlier this month, Robert Durst was charged in New York state with murder in the 1982 disappearance of his wife. A week earlier, he was sentenced in California to life in prison for murdering his best friend in 2000. read more

Durst was transferred to a state prison medical unit last week less than two weeks after being hospitalized on a ventilator with COVID-19, media reports said.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese
More from Reuters

Industry Insight

Industry Insight
Practice Innovations: Maintaining effective business continuity plans
Industry Insight
How human rights sanctions need to evolve for everyone’s benefit
Industry Insight
Hopeful data overshadowed by legal industry’s talent anxiety
Industry Insight
Determining clients’ most common priorities is critical for lawyers