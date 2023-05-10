Realism or ridicule? What ‘Jury Duty’ show says about the system















May 10 (Reuters) - During his four decades as a civil litigator in Chicago, Alan Barinholtz estimates he’s appeared before hundreds of judges. The 70-year-old lawyer told me he channeled them all -- the good, the bad, and the cranky -- for his role as Judge Alan Rosen in the new, quasi-reality series “Jury Duty.”

The Amazon Freevee show -- an overnight “viral success” per Variety Magazine -- is essentially a long-form prank that both lauds and mocks jury duty.

The unwitting star is Ronald Gladden, a 29-year-old solar panel installer who thinks he’s participating in a documentary about the American judicial process (hence the cameras in the Huntington Park courthouse in Los Angeles County). He also believes that the negligence case he and his 11 fellow jurors are deciding is real.

The big reveal comes in the final episode: “It was all fake except for one important element: You,” Barinholtz tells Gladden at the end of the series. Everyone else -- the other jurors, lawyers, parties and witnesses -- is an actor.

With its cast of oddball characters, the show is often very funny. Still, it’s left some jury duty experts conflicted about the message it sends, especially at a time when jurors have been asked to decide, for example, that former President Donald Trump sexually abused a woman and then defamed her by claiming she made the story up, or to find Jan. 6 rioters guilty of seditious conspiracy.

As American University Washington College of Law professor Andrew Ferguson notes, our society takes its toughest questions and routinely will “punt them to a jury.” Ferguson is the author of "Why Jury Duty Matters."

It’s easy to take for granted what an extraordinarily democratic thing this is -- that a dozen strangers from all walks of life get to decide matters of the utmost importance.

In popular culture though, jury duty is more often portrayed as something to be avoided. Indeed, the Amazon show begins with voir dire, as would-be jurors attempt to dodge service.

One man, gesturing to his lower back, said he can’t serve because he hurt his C4 and C5 vertebrae rescuing a little girl from a car crash.

Barinholtz as the judge isn’t fooled. “Your C4, C5 is up by your neck,” he said. “Just sit down, sir.”

Another juror said he had a trip planned with his girlfriend, the first time they’d be “completely unsupervised," he told the court. “Sir,” Barinholtz explained to the crestfallen young man, “a vacation is not an excuse.”

Actor James Marsden playing an exaggerated version of himself explained that he should be excused because as a “recognized public figure,” he might be “an unwelcome distraction.”

“Respectfully, I don’t recognize you,” Barinholtz tells the “Sonic the Hedgehog” and “X-Men” co-star.

By the end of the first episode, a jury is seated – though it’s less “12 Angry Men” and more “12 Loveable Weirdos.”

Rather than wrestling with weighty matters of life and death, these faux-jurors (plus an earnest, oblivious Gladden) ponder a fictional case that one aptly described as “stupid.”

The $1.8 million suit pits the wealthy owner of an eco-conscious clothing company against a disheveled ex-employee, whom the owner says came to work intoxicated and ruined a large order for a key social media influencer.

The judge calls for the jury to be sequestered for the entire three-week civil trial after paparazzi show up at the courthouse attempting to photograph Marsden.

For narrative purposes, this allows the show’s producers to secretly film the jurors’ out-of-court antics at the hotel. But in real life, sequestration “would never happen,” Paula Hannaford-Agor, director of the Center for Jury Studies, told me. “Even in the most high-profile cases, it’s not done unless there’s a very credible threat” against the jury, she said.

For example, while the jurors who sided with writer E. Jean Carroll on Tuesday in her suit against Trump were anonymous, they weren't sequestered -- nor were jurors in the Johnny Depp/ Amber Heard trial, or the Gwyneth Paltrow ski accident case.

Hannaford-Agor worries that someone getting a jury summons might erroneously think based on the show that “Oh my god, I’m going to end up in a low-rent hotel for three weeks.”

Retired D.C. Superior Judge Gregory Mize, a judicial fellow at the National Center for State Courts, shares those concerns, noting that in some urban areas, as many as 40% of jurors don’t show up when summoned. He doesn't see the show helping fix that. “We should be proud of the jury system, and here, it’s a mockery,” he said.

Still, by the end of the show -- after jurors visit the clothing factory to probe the evidence, have a group dinner at Margaritaville and bond over an absurd sexual practice called “soaking”-- jury duty also comes across as a zany adventure.

Plus Gladden got $100,000 as consolation for being fooled.

So perhaps for every would-be juror the show discourages, another might be intrigued.

Barinholtz as the judge is key to lending verisimilitude to the proceedings. He told me he always wanted to be an actor but wound up going to law school instead, handling medical malpractice and other civil litigation over the years.

His sons Ike and Jon Barinholtz are both actors/comedians, and Barinholtz said he sometimes did improv on stage with them – a key skill since much of “Jury Duty” was unscripted.

A mutual friend working on the show reached out to them, wondering if Barinholtz senior, given his legal and improv experience, might be interested in auditioning for the role of the judge.

“I don’t think (the show) makes light of jury duty,” Barinholtz said, adding that for everyone who might someday want the option of being tried by a jury of their peers, "it's your duty at a minimum to show up" for jury duty.











