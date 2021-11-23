Reasonableness: the foundation of federal immunity for medical professional review committees

Companies

November 23, 2021 - Providing quality health care is the primary goal of health care organizations and physicians. When internal allegations are made that a physician or other provider has failed to provide quality care, organizations may initiate medical review actions in which a medical review committee will review the bases for the allegations and determine if the action against the provider is necessary.

In response to these actions, providers will often bring lawsuits against the organization or committee, alleging a range of causes of action, from defamation to antitrust suits. In response to these lawsuits and in furtherance of providing for quality medical care, Congress passed federal legislation -- the Health Care Quality Improvement Act ("HCQIA") -- providing, in part, for immunity on behalf of organizations and committees for their actions during reviews.

The requirements to obtain this immunity and the specific standards organizations must establish in court have been a significant subject of litigation, and organizations can gain insights from understanding how courts have addressed these cases.

The HCQIA is divided into three sections: (1) the professional review section; (2) the National Practitioner Data Bank reporting section; and (3) the section establishing requirements for health care organizations to request information regarding physicians from the National Practitioner Data. The first section of the HCQIA, regarding immunity for actions involved in professional review activities, has resulted in the majority of HCQIA-based litigation.

A professional review action is an action or recommendation by a professional review committee, which is based on the competence or professional conduct of a medical staff member. When professional review committees make recommendations that result in an adverse impact on the privileges of a medical staff member, they have faced liability from the physicians who are the subject of the committee's recommendations.

The HCQIA provides immunity to these professional review committees against liability for their actions related to their professional review when certain requirements are satisfied. HCQIA provides immunity for what are referred to as "professional review actions."

To be entitled to HCQIA protection, four elements must be met: the professional review action must be made:

(1) in the reasonable belief that the action is in furtherance of the provision of quality health care;

(2) after reasonable efforts have been made to discover the facts of the matter at issue;

(3) after sufficient notice and an opportunity to be heard are given to the medical staff member involved; and

(4) in the reasonable belief that the action taken is justified based on the facts discovered.

Unless the recommendation is rebutted by the medical staff member by establishing the committee has, more likely than not, failed to establish one or more of the required elements, there is a presumption that the professional review action is reasonable. The presumption of reasonableness focuses on the knowledge of the review committee at the time the review action was taken and does not consider any findings subsequent to the committee's decision. If the medical staff member is able to rebut the presumption of reasonableness, there is no immunity under HCQIA.

The HCQIA reasonable belief standards have been raised in summary judgement motions by the health care organizations with a high degree of success. Several courts have expressly ruled that whether a health care organization is immune from liability under HCQIA is an issue of law and is not proper to submit before a jury.

In Poliner v. Texas Health Systems, a 2008 case, a large health care system received an adverse decision by a jury on the issue of the reasonable belief standard, resulting in a multimillion-dollar verdict. On appeal, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the verdict, holding that, as a matter of law, the health system had met its burden under the reasonable belief standard and was, therefore, immune from the plaintiff's claims for damages.

Although the second HCQIA element, that of adequate notice, can be an issue in HCQIA immunity cases, the remaining three elements, regarding reasonableness in the belief that the action is in furtherance of quality health care, reasonableness in the investigation of the committee action, and reasonableness that the action is warranted, have received greater attention by courts throughout the country.

In determining whether a medical review committee made its decision under the reasonable belief that its action was in the furtherance of providing quality health care, an objective totality of the circumstances standard is applied.

In Johnson v. Spohn, a 2009 Fifth Circuit case arising from internal complaints made to a review committee that a staff physician had failed to properly care for a patient, resulting in the patient's death, the court applied the totality of the circumstances test and considered whether the medical review committee's decision would result in a decreased likelihood of poor patient care or an increased likelihood of greater patient care.

The court ultimately held that, the committee's action, revoking the physician's treating privileges, met the reasonable belief that the action was in furtherance of the quality health care element, due to the fact that the decision was directly tied to the death of the patient and the substandard level of care provided by the physician to that patient. Summary judgment in favor of the health care organization was ultimately affirmed in the case.

The reasonable belief that the action was in furtherance of the quality health care element is easiest to prove when the review action arises from a malpractice or near-malpractice incident. However, even in review actions not involving malpractice incidents, committees should always view their review decisions within the scope of providing for patient care. The provision of patient care should supersede any other competing interests, such as workplace harmony or cost analyses.

A determinative factor often considered by courts on the element regarding reasonableness in the discovery of information leading to the committee action, is whether information obtained by the committee was given falsely or with a malicious intent. For example, in Colantonio v. Mercy Medical Center, a 2010 case before the New York Supreme Court, Appellate Division, the appellate court found issues of fact warranting reversal of summary judgment in favor of the defendant on the HCQIA reasonableness in the discovery of information factor.

The case involved the decision by a medical review committee to revoke the treating privileges of a staff physician based on a number of complaints from the medical center's employees that the physician's disruptive behavior was hindering the quality of care provided by the medical center. The physician then brought suit against the medical center for defamation, and the center claimed HCQIA immunity.

On appeal from summary judgment in the medical center's favor, the court reasoned that because the plaintiff had at least raised triable issues of fact regarding the falsity and malicious intent of the allegations made by employees of the center to the medical review committee, based on the personal, opinionated nature of the complaints, the defendant had not satisfied its burden to establish HCQIA immunity as to this element.

It is important for health care organizations to keep detailed logs regarding all efforts taken to discover the facts surrounding HCQIA review actions, particularly when interviewing witnesses with pertinent knowledge of the individual subject to the investigation. Biases and personal opinions of the witnesses should be investigated as well to ensure the reasonableness of the investigation.

The final element required for HCQIA immunity, that the committee reasonably believes the action it took was warranted, is perhaps the least difficult element to establish once the prior elements have already been met. Even if the conclusions of the medical review committee ultimately prove to be incorrect, there is still a presumption that the conclusions reached are reasonable if the prior HCQIA elements have been met.

The key to the final element is whether the action taken by the review committee was tailored to address the harm posed by the individual subject to the investigation. A detailed report discussing the alleged misconduct, the proposed remedial action, and a written justification tethering the two, can aid health organizations should it need to seek HCQIA protection.

While the term "reasonableness" may appear vague and subjective to health care organizations and medical review committees trying to approach their review decisions in a manner that will fall under HCQIA immunity, courts have made clear there are certain factors and certain policy goals they are seeking when analyzing the reasonableness of the committee's action. Awareness of these factors and goals can aid organizations to structure their reviews effectively, while ensuring protection for the organization and the committee members.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Westlaw Today is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.